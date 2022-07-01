John Wick: Chapter 4 Star Shares Her Favorite Memory With Keanu Reeves From Making The Film, And Of Course Training Is Involved
By Adreon Patterson published
Keanu Reeves proved once again why he's one of Hollywood's most relatable guys.
John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t hit theaters until next year, but Keanu Reeves’ co-stars are already singing his praises months after filming wrapped. British music star Rina Sawayama is the latest co-star to speak about her time with Reeves. Sawayama shared her favorite memory with the Matrix Resurrections actor from making Chapter 4, and of course training was involved.
The pop singer opened up about her filming experience with the Hollywood star to Metro. She recalled the training to play her character Akira as being “the most physical exercise” of her life. But getting into top physical condition wasn’t a lonely experience for Sawayama as she recalled sharing gym time with Reeves. The “This Hell” singer mentioned he had “a calming presence around him.” Being such a calming presence, the British pop star spoke to the Toy Story 4 actor’s everyday guy appeal.
There’s nothing like sharing a rigorous training session to bring co-stars together. Sawayama painting Reeves as a “family member” fits his beloved off-screen persona. So the Speed actor proved he’s just like us with his dislike for working out. Despite his hatred for the gym, the work has paid off, as viewers have seen in the Matrix and John Wick franchises. The Hollywood veteran has continued to do stunts even in his 50s (just like Tom Cruise). Thankfully, the music star was able to have a moment with the actor.
The British singer wasn’t the only co-star enamored with the Matrix star’s down-to-earth charisma. Fellow John Wick 4 co-star Lance Reddick already spoke on Keanu Reeves’ sweet nature, as the actor and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant decided to visit Reddick on set for the Hollywood veteran’s birthday.
But it wasn’t just the John Wick set where his lovable personality shined. Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4 co-star Jessica Henwick called him a “normal guy” after talking about food and what they did the night before. But it was Matrix leading lady Carrie-Anne Moss who took the cake by recalling Reeves being “kind, generous, and thoughtful” the first time they met at their screen test.
His kind heart and generosity go beyond casual conversations and small gestures. Keanu Reeves showed his gratitude to John Wick 4’s stunt crew by gifting them all Rolex watches as a thank-you. Hopefully all this goodwill will pay off when John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives in theaters on March 24, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 movie schedule to see what upcoming movies are dropping this year.
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.