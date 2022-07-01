John Wick: Chapter 4 Star Shares Her Favorite Memory With Keanu Reeves From Making The Film, And Of Course Training Is Involved

John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t hit theaters until next year, but Keanu Reeves’ co-stars are already singing his praises months after filming wrapped. British music star Rina Sawayama is the latest co-star to speak about her time with Reeves. Sawayama shared her favorite memory with the Matrix Resurrections actor from making Chapter 4, and of course training was involved.

The pop singer opened up about her filming experience with the Hollywood star to Metro. She recalled the training to play her character Akira as being “the most physical exercise” of her life. But getting into top physical condition wasn’t a lonely experience for Sawayama as she recalled sharing gym time with Reeves. The “This Hell” singer mentioned he had “a calming presence around him.” Being such a calming presence, the British pop star spoke to the Toy Story 4 actor’s everyday guy appeal.

Keanu just has such an ordinariness about him – he’s really down to earth, he’s someone who is so chilled and lovely – just great to hang out with like he’s a family member. My favorite memory is looking over to him while we were both training in the same gym and being like, ‘Fuck!’ That was one of my faves – [training] was just so brutal! I loved sharing that moment with him – we were both like, ‘This is horrible.’ But I can’t compare to what he’s done – he’s in the whole movie and I am in a portion of the movie. I don’t know how he does it – he does all his own stunts!

There’s nothing like sharing a rigorous training session to bring co-stars together. Sawayama painting Reeves as a “family member” fits his beloved off-screen persona. So the Speed actor proved he’s just like us with his dislike for working out. Despite his hatred for the gym, the work has paid off, as viewers have seen in the Matrix and John Wick franchises. The Hollywood veteran has continued to do stunts even in his 50s (just like Tom Cruise). Thankfully, the music star was able to have a moment with the actor.

The British singer wasn’t the only co-star enamored with the Matrix star’s down-to-earth charisma. Fellow John Wick 4 co-star Lance Reddick already spoke on Keanu Reeves’ sweet nature, as the actor and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant decided to visit Reddick on set for the Hollywood veteran’s birthday.

But it wasn’t just the John Wick set where his lovable personality shined. Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4 co-star Jessica Henwick called him a “normal guy” after talking about food and what they did the night before. But it was Matrix leading lady Carrie-Anne Moss who took the cake by recalling Reeves being “kind, generous, and thoughtful” the first time they met at their screen test.

His kind heart and generosity go beyond casual conversations and small gestures. Keanu Reeves showed his gratitude to John Wick 4's stunt crew by gifting them all Rolex watches as a thank-you. Hopefully all this goodwill will pay off when John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives in theaters on March 24, 2023.