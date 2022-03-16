John Wick Chapter 4 Actor Tells Sweet Set Story About What Keanu Reeves Wanted To Do While Celebrating His Birthday With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves’ reputation as one of Hollywood’s nicest guys has been proven repeatedly. Multiple co-stars have sung the actor’s praise for years, and now, there’s another star to add to the list. John Wick Chapter 4’s Lance Reddick has shared the screen with Reeves for all four films. Naturally, a bond has formed while shooting those movies. A recent anecdote by Reddick drove home how much the John Wick star appreciates his co-stars.

It seemed like Keanu Reeves’ public persona extends to his co-stars as well, according to his John Wick Chapter 4 co-star. But Lance Reddick revealed more of Reeves’ personality to Vulture. He mentioned the John Wick star was generous and shy while on set. In the same breath, Reddick called the actor “incredibly deep, insightful, and thoughtful” while being mindful of his personal space. Reeves’ multifaceted personality allowed the two co-stars to cultivate a friendly relationship. But there was one special moment that cemented his growing friendship with the Matrix Resurrections star.

We’ve gotten to know each other a little better. I hope I don’t get in trouble for telling this story: During John Wick: Chapter Four, my first day of filming happened to be Keanu’s birthday. But he wasn’t in the scene. He came to the set anyway at nine o’clock at night with his girlfriend who I had never met. And she is … can I say a bad word?

Visiting a co-star on set on your birthday spoke to the bond Reeves and Reddick have formed while filming the franchise. Meeting the actor’s girlfriend for the first time was a huge step. But meeting Alexandra Grant wasn’t just a fluke. Reddick spilled why the couple made a surprise visit to the set on Keanu Reeves’ day off.

His girlfriend is cool as fuck. And she told me that she asked Keanu what he wanted to do for his birthday, and he said, ‘I want to go see Lance.’ He’d never done this before, but he wrote me a note thanking me for what I brought to the character in these movies. And he wanted to give the note to me. I’ll never forget it. I’m going to cry now.

The Speed star proved once again why he gets glowing reviews from previous co-stars. Taking time to show his appreciation for Lance Reddick was such a nice gesture. Again, Reddick’s story is just the latest testimony about Keanu Reeves’ persona as John Wick 4 co-star Donnie Yen spoke on Reeves’ warm gestures after wrapping up the film. Matrix Resurrections’ Jessica Henwick opened up about what he was really like, revealing they spoke about everyday life. His close relationships extended to the film crews as evident by his awesome expensive gifts for the John Wick 4 production staff. And clearly there's a ton of love for Reeves' partner Alexandra Grant.

It seemed Keanu Reeves is all about making everyone as comfortable as possible even with his stern boundaries. Of course, viewers will have to wait to see Charon and John Wick in action a bit longer after John Wick Chapter 4 was delayed again, which allowed Reeves to film more scenes. The fourth film will now arrive in theaters on Mar. 24, 2023. In the meantime, moviegoers can see what upcoming movies Reeves have coming in 2022.