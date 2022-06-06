Carrie-Anne Moss Recalls Meeting Matrix Co-Star Keanu Reeves For The First Time In Touching Post
What happened when the Matrix icons met for the first time?
Plenty of moveigoers know the characters of Neo and Trinity from The Matrix. Keanu Reeves' character discovers, through Carrie-Anne Moss' and others, that they all live in a simulated world run by aliens using their bodies as an energy source. During the story, the lead characters' love for each other inspires Neo to do things that other Chosen Ones have not been able to do in order to survive the faux world. But the specifics of the movie aside, what was it like when the two actors met for the first time? Well, now we know, thanks to a touching post from Moss.
Performing a screen test can be stressful for actors, as producers have to determine if they look the part and have solid chemistry with their co-stars. Luckily, for Carrie-Anne Moss, being paired with Keanu Reeves was an easy experience. The actress reflected on the meeting in a post for Time Magazine, which was done in celebration of Reeves being among The 100 Most Influential People of 2022:
These are some sweet words from the actress, who has now known her Matrix castmate(s) for over 20 years. The bond between is somewhat reminiscent of the one between other longtime collaborators like Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint or that of the Fast and Furious stars, who have worked together for over twenty years as well. Such relationships are sweet to see and really shine through when the cameras are rolling.
Last year, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reunited for the surprising fourth installment, The Matrix Resurrections. Because it had been a long time since Moss had returned to the character that made her an action icon, she felt it was time to get back into shape for the role. And if you've seen the movie, you probably know that her work paid off.
Of course, she and Keanu Reeves had to prepare for other things in Resurrections, like an insane stunt that saw the two get suspended as high as 42.5 feet in the air. But as you'd expect, they had each other's backs through it. It’s nice to know that these two stars still make for a dynamic duo both on and off camera, and I'm hoping they get to share many more sweet moments in the future.
You can check out all four Matrix movies with an HBO Max subscription. Yet if you’re new to franchise and don't want to start from the beginning, read up on Carrie-Anne Moss' thoughts on whether or you need to see the previous films to enjoy the latest installment.
