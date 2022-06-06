Carrie-Anne Moss Recalls Meeting Matrix Co-Star Keanu Reeves For The First Time In Touching Post

Plenty of moveigoers know the characters of Neo and Trinity from The Matrix. Keanu Reeves' character discovers, through Carrie-Anne Moss' and others, that they all live in a simulated world run by aliens using their bodies as an energy source. During the story, the lead characters' love for each other inspires Neo to do things that other Chosen Ones have not been able to do in order to survive the faux world. But the specifics of the movie aside, what was it like when the two actors met for the first time? Well, now we know, thanks to a touching post from Moss.

Performing a screen test can be stressful for actors, as producers have to determine if they look the part and have solid chemistry with their co-stars. Luckily, for Carrie-Anne Moss, being paired with Keanu Reeves was an easy experience. The actress reflected on the meeting in a post for Time Magazine , which was done in celebration of Reeves being among The 100 Most Influential People of 2022:

I remember the ease I felt the first time I met him. It could have been a stressful first meeting—a screen test, all eyes on us, Neo and Trinity together for the first time. But Keanu was just as he always is: kind, generous, and thoughtful. We’ve played those characters for more than 20 years, including­ in last year’s The Matrix: Resurrections, and he’s still the man who checks in on me during an intense training day just as he did then. He supported me all those years ago and still does now, by the way he listens and the way he shows up as a friend. I’m fiercely protective of our friendship, I know I can count on Keanu and he on me.

These are some sweet words from the actress, who has now known her Matrix castmate(s) for over 20 years. The bond between is somewhat reminiscent of the one between other longtime collaborators like Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint or that of the Fast and Furious stars, who have worked together for over twenty years as well. Such relationships are sweet to see and really shine through when the cameras are rolling.

Last year, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reunited for the surprising fourth installment , The Matrix Resurrections. Because it had been a long time since Moss had returned to the character that made her an action icon, she felt it was time to get back into shape for the role. And if you've seen the movie, you probably know that her work paid off.

Of course, she and Keanu Reeves had to prepare for other things in Resurrections, like an insane stunt that saw the two get suspended as high as 42.5 feet in the air. But as you'd expect, they had each other's backs through it. It’s nice to know that these two stars still make for a dynamic duo both on and off camera, and I'm hoping they get to share many more sweet moments in the future.