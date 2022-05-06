Johnny Depp Gave His Daughter Lily-Rose Weed As A Teen, Alleges Amber Heard

There are celebrity divorces that go to court, and then there’s the ongoing situation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The two actors have been in the midst of a legal battle for years, with both of them alleging physical and emotional abuse by the other. And while taking the stand at the defamation case in Virginia, Heard alleges that Depp gave his daughter Lily-Rose marijuana as a teen.

Of the many stories that Amber Heard told while on the stand, a few involved Johnny Depp’s parenting of Lily-Rose Depp, who is now 22 year-old and an actress herself . Depp alleged that she and her ex-husband got into an argument back in 2013 about Lily-Rose. Specifically because the Pirates of the Caribbean star allegedly let an older famous musician that his daughter had a crush on stay overnight. According to Heard, she and Depp also clashed after he introduced the teenager to marijuana.

While also on the stand, Amber Heard admits she might not have had a right to intervene in the parenting of Lily-Rose Depp, but she “just felt protective.” For his part, Johnny Depp has maintained that his daughter never liked his ex-wife , and they didn’t have much of a relationship during the tumultuous marriage.

(Image credit: JIM WATSON/POOL/AFP)

In addition to the story about weed, Amber Heard also spoke on the stand about a time he reportedly took Lily-Rose Depp out for a birthday dinner without Johnny. She claims that Depp passed out after a plane ride, the same one where she maintains she was slapped and kicked in front of other passengers. As Heard put it,

Johnny was sick after having passed out on the plane, so I took her to dinner, we went to Benihana. I put on my smile, took her out, tried to make her feel loved and celebrated for her birthday.

This story is just one example of the explosive testimony that Amber Heard has been giving over the past few days. She also detailed multiple alleged incidents where she claims Johnny Depp hit her. And in another wild story, Heard claims that Depp once gave her a cavity search when searching for drugs. And that’s not even taking into account the stories that he told about her.

Because footage from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial is available online and on television , the discourse surrounding the drama likely isn’t going to slow down anytime soon. Folks have been sounding off online, and even via Starbucks tip jars . We’ll just have to see how things ultimately shake out.