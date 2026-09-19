One Pirates Of The Caribbean Alum Is Down To Return For A Sixth Film, But I Have A Question
Maybe dead men do tell tales?
The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is reportedly set to make a comeback amongst fellow upcoming Disney movies at some point. So, of course, I’m curious what original cast members and characters could return for a sixth installment. Geoffrey Rush, a.k.a. Captain Hector Barbossa, just commented on potentially making an appesrance, and he's all for it. However, one aspect of this gives me pause.
Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer has been working on reviving Disney's swashbuckling franchise for years. Most recently, he said his efforts on Top Gun 3 were just “a hair ahead” of the movement on Pirates. As for Geoffrey Rush, when he was asked about donning a pirate hat once more to play the captain of the Black Pearl, he said:
Now, as you may recall, when we first meet Captain Barbossa in the very first Pirates movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl, he’s part of an undead crew. He dies at the end of that one but, then in Dead Man’s Chest, he is resurrected by Naomie Harris’ Tia Dalma. Rush then reprises his role in At World’s End, On Stranger Tides and the most recentPirates film, 2017's Dead Men Tell No Tales.
In that Pirates finale, Barbossa depicted as a very successful pirate who commands a fleet of 10 ships. During the movie, we find out that he’s the father to Kaya Scodelario’s Carina and he sacrifices himself to protect her. As Rush continued while speaking to Entertainment Weekly:
I think my question is obvious. How would they bring Barbossa back from the dead a second time? They’d have to be careful about doing it gracefully, and I like that Rush said he wouldn’t want to come back just for the paycheck. Within the Pirates universe, there are various forms of magic and curses, but I definitely like the idea of Barbossa haunting Jack Sparrow as a ghost. Plus, there have been plenty of ghosts in the franchise already.
Rush isn’t the first OG Pirates actor to express a willingness to reprise their role. Orlando Bloom also shared his interest in coming back as Will Turner along with sharing he’s connected with Johnny Depp “every now and again”. While we don’t know if Depp would return as Captain Jack Sparrow, Bruckheimer said in March that if it was up to him, the actor would.
For now, though, Johnny Depp is set to make a big comeback to the big screen amid the 2026 movie schedule with Ebenezer. The movie even includes a reunion with Pirates star Sam Claflin. The A Christmas Carol adaptation hits theaters on November 13, and we’ll be awaiting more updates on another Pirates of the Caribbean movie as they come. In the meantime, stream all five of those madcap films using a Disney+ subscription.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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