Orlando Bloom Reveals Where He Stands With Johnny Depp Amid Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Chatter

The Pirates of the Caribbean movies were wildly popular during their original run in theaters, and are still re-watched by those with a Disney+ subscription. For that time star Johnny Depp was synonymous with his tenure as Captain Jack Sparrow, although lately he's most closely associated with his controversial relationship with Amber Heard, and their long legal battle. Depp's co-star Orlando Bloom recently spoke about where he stands with the 63 year-old actor amidst rumors and chatter about a sixth Pirates film.

Following the Depp/Heard verdict, Johnny moved abroad and has been largely out of the Hollywood scene. But that'll change with his upcoming movie Ebenezer, and some fan want him back as Jack Sparrow in another Pirates of the Caribbean movie. In an interview with EW, Bloom spoke about his relationship with the Edward Scissorhands actor, offering:

I do connect with [Depp] every now and again, because he’s amazing. But I think, it’s like, that was so fun and it was such a zeitgeist-y thing. I mean, I don’t know how they do it or when they do it, but I haven’t heard.

There you go. It sounds like, despite the years that have passed and Depp's controversies, Orlando Bloom still has a good relationship with his Pirates co-star. This should be music to the ears of fans who are hoping to see these two actors reunite for another installment of the beloved franchise. Of course, it's unclear if that'll ever happen.

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There's been chatter about The House of Mouse developing multiple Pirates of the Caribbean sequels in recent years. That includes a movie directed by Gore Verbinski, as well as one that was going to star Margot Robbie. But it's still unclear if any of them will see the light of day.

Later in his same interview, Orlando Bloom gushed about his Pirates co-stars and crew, and spoke about fan hunger for more sequels. In his words:

It’s a really good group of people. I don’t know. I think nostalgia is such a big thing in the world today. So we keep harking back to these things, because of the nostalgia and what the feeling you had watching whatever your favorite thing was. There’s that kind of thing that I think we’re seeing in movies as well. So we’ll see.

It doesn't sound like the Lord of the Rings star is against the idea of returning as Will Turner in another Pirates of the Caribbean movie. We'll just have to wait and see if Disney green lights another project, and if Johnny Depp's return to Hollywood includes reprising arguably his most iconic role.

For now, the Pirates franchise is streaming in its entirety over on Disney+. Johnny Depp's Ebenezer movie will hit theaters November 13th as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Orland Bloom, he celebrated the premiere fo his new movie Bucking Fastard at TIFF.