Orlando Bloom Proves He's Still In Pirates Of The Caribbean Shape With New Beach Photos

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 news has been making the rounds as of late, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer has officially confirmed that a new installment is in the works. While the Hollywood producer has expressed interest in Johnny Depp returning , we don’t know yet if stars like Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom will be asked back. But, if Bloom does return, the British actor has proven he’s in perfect Will Turner shape, thanks to some recent beach photos that show those killer abs of his.

Other than adorable family photos, Bloom took to Instagram to post pictures of a relaxing day at the beach. If you need more proof he that he's still physically fit, take a look at his impressive physique within the carousel of photos below:

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The ocean is incredibly lucky to have the Canterbury native in its presence, as he looks downright fit. It's especially impressive when you consider that Bloom is 49 and turning 50 in just a few months. I suppose all of this tracks, though, because the star has long discussed his efforts to remain healthy. Back in 2021, the Lord of the Rings actor said his typical morning routine mainly involved a plant-based diet and a good hike.

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As of late, Bloom has arguably been keeping a low profile after receiving considerable attention last year due to his breakup with Katy Perry. Bloom eventually broke his silence on the split from Perry, with whom he shares daughter Daisy, saying that he felt "grateful" for this period of his life. His recent beach photos also seem to suggest that he's been enjoying life and soaking up the last days of summer.

When it comes to Bloom's career, he does have several projects on the horizon. Among them are the films Bucking Fastard, which recently debuted at the Venice Film Festival, and Wizards!, which co-stars Pete Davidson. Simultaneously, many are still wondering whether he'll jump back into the world of Pirates.

When Orlando Bloom was asked last year if he’d take on Pirates again , he said “the way to win” would be if all of the OG characters came back and that a great script was provided. That truly is a great idea to attract fans of the Disney franchise but, like he said, the story would need to be worthwhile. If Bloom were to sign on for a theoretical sequel, I could certainly imagine him working out even more to play the former Flying Dutchman captain once more. Whether or not that happens, though, remains to be seen.

Still Bloom doesn't seem to be losing much sleep over the lack of a legacy sequel being officially announced. His beach photos aren't just a reminder of the magic of summer (which is coming to a close), but the shot of his abs also serves as fitness goals. Whether he reprises Will or not, here's hoping the star continues to stay as fit as he pleases. And, while fans wait for any kind of Pirates 6 announcement, they can rewatch the action franchise using a Disney+ subscription .