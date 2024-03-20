Johnny Depp’s Rep Responds After Blow Co-Star Lola Glaudini Says He Hurled F-Bombs At Her On Set

Johnny Depp has had a long, wildly successful career as a character actor. Some of Depp's best roles include the drug drama Blow, which hit theaters back in 2001. While he's most recently made headlines for his relationship and legal issues with Amber Heard, now Depp is once again in the spotlight, this time over behavior on the set of Blow. And the actor's reps have responded after his co-star Lola Glaudini says he hurled F-bombs at her on set. Let's break it all down.

Aside from Depp's collaboration with Tim Burton, other movies like Blow showed his versatility. But Lola Glaudini claims he was angry and confrontational with her, leading Depp's reps to respond. On the podcast Powerful Truth Angels, Glaudini claimed that he cursed her out while filming Blow, after she was instructed to laugh at him during a scene. This is how things went down, per her recollection:

I hear the cue, and I go haha, I do a big laugh or whatever. Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, ‘Who the fuck do you think you are? Who the fuck do you think you are? Shut the fuck up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to fucking say my lines and you’re fucking pulling focus. You fucking idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can fucking shut the fuck up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you fucking stay.’

Yikes. This report is definitely a harrowing one, especially since it was the actress' first day on set. What's more, it may show that Depp had a history of anger prior to his relationship with Amber Heard. Still, after hearing Heard's testimony and allegations of abuse, this new story definitely turned heads.

This discourse eventually prompted Depp's team to respond in a statement by Deadline. They denied the claims by Glaudini, as the response reads:

Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.

There you have it. Additionally, a crew member from Blow spoke to Variety and defended Depp, denying ever having heard this conflict. While it's unclear if Glaudini will issue any sort of statement after Depp's response, clearly the two Blow actors have very different recollections of their time together on set. And since the public was able to watch Depp and Heard's trial on TV, there are a ton of folks out there invested in the 60 year-old actor's history.

Johnny Depp has been keeping busy since the defamation trial, touring as a musician and taking acting and directing gigs. But he's yet to appear in a major Hollywood production, at least for now.

