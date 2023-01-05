Johnny Depp Reflects On Life Finally Moving Forward After Amber Heard Trial And Appeals

Being a celebrity can be a tricky thing, especially when one’s personal life becomes a very public matter. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard know this all too well, as their years-long legal battle has made countless headlines since they split up. But the defamation case has finally been settled once and for all, with Depp reflecting on life finally moving forward after the trial and various appeals.

After first facing off in the U.K. the legal saga between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard really heated up as their defamation cases went to court stateside. With cameras in the courtroom, plenty of moments went viral, including the emotional testimony given by both actors. In the end Depp was largely the victor, and he recently opened up on Sirius XM (opens in new tab) about the process of moving on after staying with friend/musician Jeff Beck throughout the trial. As he put it,

For me, Jeff, very simply and kindly, Jeff and his wife Sandra just took me in to their house and I lived with them for months, and months and months. And then we went on the first tour together and so for me having had to deal with other things at the same time, once those things are down the road and you drop into the tour, well it’s like you’re home. You’re home and you feel at home. Like, where I feel I can actually be me.

There you have it. Now that both the defamation trial and the appeals process have finally reached their conclusion, it sounds like Johnny Depp is really enjoying his new sense of freedom. He’s certainly been keeping busy with a variety of professional projects. We’ll just have to see how both he and Amber Heard continue to move on after their trial was so widely consumed on social media.

Johnny Depp’s comments about his post-trial life come as he appeared at Sirius XM’s Town Hall alongside Jeff Beck and hosted by Stevie Van Zandt. As he shared, he was living with the musician as the situation played out in court. And immediately after the verdict was revealed, the pair started touring together . Even Depp’s legal team was seen attending those shows, including his now-famous lawyer Camille Vasquez .

While he was keeping to himself during the trial, Johnny Depp has definitely been active since the verdict was revealed to the public. On top of touring with Jeff Beck, he notably appeared at both the VMAs and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show . Depp also picked up a directing gig, and filmed a new movie. Although there have been rumors about problems on the set of the latter project.