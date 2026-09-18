Johnny Knoxville’s Tiny Fugitives Has A Lot Of Swearing, And The Kids In The Movie Are Still Uncomfortable With It
Yeah, my parents wouldn’t know what to do, either.
Johnny Knoxville’s latest movie, Tiny Fugitives, hits the 2026 movie schedule this weekend. It’s a summer camp movie, so if you’re a fan of Heavyweights or, like me, Meatballs, it brings that same kind of energy. I’m also a sucker for a bunch of kids swearing like sailors, and this movie has a lot of that. Some of the language certainly would have made me blush in junior high, so I had to ask the cast what they thought about it when they were filming all those scenes with all that salty language.
At the center of the movie are two kids, Jacob and Charness, whose six-week sojourn to Jewish camp every summer is the highlight of their years. They love it so much that Jacob, played by Benjamin Pajak, convinces Charness (Aaron Harris) that they have to figure out a way to never leave. Once they hatch their plan, they only have to outwit Bob, a overzealous counselor, played by Knoxville, who has been at the camp for way too long.
One Line Even Shocked The Actor Who Said It
Along the way, the insults and foul language pour out of the kids' mouths, especially in one moment for Charness, which Aaron Harris explained was a line he dropped that I don’t think he knew exactly where it came from. He told me:
If you’re wondering which line it is, he was teased by his co-stars when he wouldn’t say it, so here it is (and yeah, it’s NSFW):
Talk about letting things fly! It's a good thing there wasn't a swear jar on set! Harris definitely lands the line. There’s a good reason they used it in the trailer. It’s one of the funniest moments of the weekend, because even though Charness is by far the most inappropriate kid in the crew, this one is over-the-top (in a good way). When Knoxville asked if he got in trouble with his parents for the line he improvised, Harris replied:
It’s one of those lines you’d expect a parent to want to be made about, but find it impossible not to just laugh. I know if my nephew said it, I would be more concerned about not cracking up than actually getting mad at him. It’s a great line, with a great delivery.
Tiny Fugitives hits theaters this weekend, and Knoxville’s other big movie this year, Jackass: Best and Last, is currently available on VOD with a Prime account, so check out both!
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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