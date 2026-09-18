Gal Gadot Addressed Margot Robbie Eyeing Her For Barbie Before Playing Role Herself (But She Ain’t Mad)

In Warner Bros’s pantheon of iconic movies from recent years, Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman and Margot Robbie is Barbie. But, did you know that at some point Gadot was considered for both roles? Let’s break down the story, and how the actress just addressed the hot pink role that never was for her.

Why Margot Robbie Wanted Gal Gadot For Barbie

Barbie was in the works for years before Warner Bros, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig became the minds behind a movie that became a phenomenon when it came out in the summer of 2023. Previous iterations of the project included Amy Schumer leaving one version due to creative differences and Anne Hathaway being considered for another version of the role.

When Warner Bros. took hold of the Barbie movie, Robbie became quickly attached and hired Greta Gerwig to write the script and direct. Here’s how Gadot comes in, per Robbie to Vogue:

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Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.

Word on the street is that Gerwig convinced Margot Robbie to take the titular role, and a formal offer was never made to Gal Gadot. Let’s get to what the Wonder Woman star thinks about the whole thing.

What Gal Gadot Thinks About Missing Out On The Role

Gadot was asked about being eyed for Barbie while on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. As she reacted:

How lucky are we that Margot did it herself? …. Brilliant. No, no, Margot is 100 out of 100.

Sounds like there’s absolutely no hard feelings from Gal Gadot about not ultimately being asked to be in Barbie. I mean, especially after Robbie’s flattering comments, how could you? As she added:

I guess I was not aware at the time. I guess it’s one of those [situations where they thought,] ‘She’s busy.’ Maybe they thought about me, and I was busy filming. I was filming two projects back then. But I'm so humbled and grateful for Margot to think about me, and I'm so grateful that Margot did the role, because it was incredible.

Not only is it safe to say Margot Robbie is the perfect Barbie, Gal Gadot sounds like she knows it, too. Though, it does seem like she could have played one of the other Barbies? Ultimately, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa and Nicola Coughlan (among others) played the supporting Barbies.

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Hey, Gal Gadot may not be Barbie, but she’s literally an action figure thanks to her now-defunct time as the DCEU's Wonder Woman. You can see Gadot in her latest movie, Runner, where she totally channels Tom Cruise right now with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.