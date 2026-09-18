I Wasn’t Prepared For How Much The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Premiere Made Me Cry

Spoilers ahead for the season 7 premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

In my opinion the Real Housewives franchise has some of the best reality shows ever, and I watch all the cities as they air on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). Most fans agree that Salt Lake City is one of the best cities, and the Sisters of Salt have officially returned for Season 7. I just wasn't prepared for how much I was going to cry in the first episode. Truly, I couldn't love Mary Cosby any more.

Last February it was revealed that Mary Cosby's son Robert Jr. died at just 23 years old. She and her late son had been open about his battle with drug addiction, inspiring fans in the process. Unfortunately he lost that battle, and Bravo fans followed the fallout in the first episode of RHOSLC's new season. Boy was it an emotional watch, and showed why this show and its cast of women are the franchise's shining star.

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Mary's Honesty And Emotions Over Robert Jr.'s Passing Was Moving

As soon as the premiere episode began, it was clear that this was going to be a very different episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. We saw footage of Mary from last year, thrilled that Robert Jr. was coming home from his time in jail. She was over the moon to be reunited with her son, and was hopeful since his incarceration resulted in him getting clean. She was cautiously optimistic, but just weeks later her beloved son would end up passing away.

The women of RHOSLC have a ton of drama in the group, just look at how the women came for Lisa Barlow on Ultimate Girls Trip. But they managed to put it all aside to support Mary. First they got together without her at Angie Katsanevas' house, making their resolution to rally around their cast member in the wake of her unimaginable loss. But the tears really came when the whole group (besides Britani Bateman) went to Mary's house.

(Image credit: Bravo)

While we didn't see Robert Jr.'s funeral services, we learn from the other women about just how joyful and heartening it was. They all seemed genuinely moved by what they saw at Mary's church, and the way that his life was celebrated instead of mourned.

I was reduced to a puddle when Mary spoke about the way all of the other ladies have rallied around her. From Lisa sending food to her home every day, to Bronwyn texting and calling her, the actual love shared within the cast of RHOSLC was palpable. While Mary was shown handling her grief with grace, seeing her break down about her loss, and the way her cast supported her in the way her blood relatives didn't had be sobbing. Normally Housewives episodes have me laughing, but this was a very different experience.

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The premiere showed the power of chosen family, and once again proved that Mary was a top-tier Housewife. She wasn't trying to control how she was portrayed or hide her true feelings; she was real. Rather than a random group of women thrown together (I'm looking at you, RHONY), the cast of Salt Lake has real bonds, which is why the show is so compelling. It's also why their conflicts are so watchable; these are actual relationships being tested. In this case, they put their petty drama aside in order to give Mary the support she needed.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air Wednesdays on Bravo as part of the 2026 TV schedule, and streaming the next day on Peacock. We'll just have to see how the loss of Robert Jr. influences the way these relationships play out throughout the rest of the season.