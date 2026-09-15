Seth Rogen Says Judd Apatow Screamed For ‘Less Semen’ On Knocked Up, And It’s Stuck With Him
Picturing this happening is very funny.
Judd Apatow and Seth Rogen have known one another a long time. They met when he’d auditioned for Freaks and Geeks in the late nineties, aka the one-season wonder that still gets cited as one of the greatest shows, and over the years have worked on a lot of comedies together from Pineapple Express to Knocked Up, Funny People and Superbad. They apparently know each other well enough for Rogen to have taken some acting advice from the director, writer and producer to heart involving, well, semen.
There’s no delicate way to put that. Apparently, back in the day before Rogen, Apatow and co. knew Knocked Up would be the major hit it later became, they were trying to get through a funny scene on set. Rogen wasn’t doing his best work, and Apatow hit him with a piece of advice about masculinity and acting that’s stuck with him to this day.
It’s been about 20 years since the two men were on set together, and 19 years since the movie hit theaters, so it’s striking that the actor really took this advice to heart. It’s certainly a memorable note to get as a young actor, and Seth Rogen told Variety it’s actually advice he’s learned to live by in his time in Hollywood.
Katherine Heigl might have something to say about that joke-y advice being dispensed on what she once called a "humorless" set, but to be fair, comedy is a tricky thing. The truly great comedies always have moments that are deeply human and deeply tied to reality. The opposite of that is just joke, joke, joke, joke with no substance.
Knowing when to punctuate funny scenes with emotion is a tricky thing, and it’s significantly harder to write than people give it credit for. Doubtless, he’s honed the skill through working with some greats, and kicking off his career with Apatow and then-partner Paul Feig.
I do really think knowing how to land emotional impact in the middle of keeping people in stitches is an extremely underrated skill, and the fact Rogen learned it on the fly thanks to a speech about semen explains exactly why it’s a tough realm to navigate. The good news? Knocked Up is a great example of a set that took its own advice, and ended up becoming extremely successful in the process.
If you haven’t caught the great comedy movie in a while, you can give it a watch with your Netflix subscription. Just a friendly reminder when you watch that time has passed, and the baby is a full grown adult now.
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Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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