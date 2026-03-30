‘My Relationship Is The Thing I Keep Most Sacred.’ Tom Holland On Zendaya (And Why You Don’t See Him At Hollywood Parties)
Tom Holland explains why his relationship matters and Hollywood doesn't.
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Tom Holland is living a life that a lot of people probably dream of. He’s starring in what is all but certain to be one of the biggest movies on the 2026 movie schedule when Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes out later this year. He’s in what is clearly a strong relationship with Zendaya (and may have recently gotten married). Both his career and personal life appear to be going great, but one of those things means far more to the actor than the other.
Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of those celebrity relationships that fans love to follow. However, that can be somewhat difficult to do since the pair doesn’t speak about their relationship often. In a recent appearance on the On Purpose podcast, Holland spoke about the importance of his relationship in his life, which is why he doesn’t talk about it. He said…
It’s a little strange, but very normal for Holland, that a statement like this, even confirming his relationship, is one of the most public he's ever made, yet he still says very little. Holland and Zendaya’s relationship has to be classified as a “rumor” for a very long time because, while everybody knew they were together, neither one ever spoke about it. It was months before the two were seen together in public.Article continues below
The fact that the couple is trying to keep their relationship as private as possible might be assumed to be part of the reason we don’t see them at Hollywood parties or on red carpets very often, but that’s not quite accurate. Holland explains that, while he clearly loves his job, he really doesn’t like a lot of what Hollywood has to offer. And he intentionally avoids as much of it as he possibly can. He explained…
Many in Hollywood clearly enjoy the lifestyle that it provides, but the Uncharted actor is not one of them. At least some of this is likely due to Holland’s newfound sobriety, as one can imagine that the Hollywood environment is probably not conducive to staying sober, but Holland specifically says it’s the attention he is looking to avoid. It’s just not something he wants or needs.
We will see Tom Holland and Zendaya on the red carpet together this summer when Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters. Perhaps by then we’ll know for sure whether or not they’re married.
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CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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