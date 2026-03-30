‘My Relationship Is The Thing I Keep Most Sacred.’ Tom Holland On Zendaya (And Why You Don’t See Him At Hollywood Parties)

Tom Holland is living a life that a lot of people probably dream of. He’s starring in what is all but certain to be one of the biggest movies on the 2026 movie schedule when Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes out later this year. He’s in what is clearly a strong relationship with Zendaya (and may have recently gotten married). Both his career and personal life appear to be going great, but one of those things means far more to the actor than the other.

Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of those celebrity relationships that fans love to follow. However, that can be somewhat difficult to do since the pair doesn’t speak about their relationship often. In a recent appearance on the On Purpose podcast, Holland spoke about the importance of his relationship in his life, which is why he doesn’t talk about it. He said…

My relationship is the thing that I keep most sacred. I don’t talk about it. I try to keep it as private as possible. We both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way for us to move on as a couple.

It’s a little strange, but very normal for Holland, that a statement like this, even confirming his relationship, is one of the most public he's ever made, yet he still says very little. Holland and Zendaya’s relationship has to be classified as a “rumor” for a very long time because, while everybody knew they were together, neither one ever spoke about it. It was months before the two were seen together in public.

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The fact that the couple is trying to keep their relationship as private as possible might be assumed to be part of the reason we don’t see them at Hollywood parties or on red carpets very often, but that’s not quite accurate. Holland explains that, while he clearly loves his job, he really doesn’t like a lot of what Hollywood has to offer. And he intentionally avoids as much of it as he possibly can. He explained…

I really do not like Hollywood. It is not for me. The business really scares me. I understand that I’m a part of that business and I enjoy my kind of interactions with it, but that said, I am always looking for ways to kind of remove myself from it, to kind of live as normal a life as possible.

Many in Hollywood clearly enjoy the lifestyle that it provides, but the Uncharted actor is not one of them. At least some of this is likely due to Holland’s newfound sobriety, as one can imagine that the Hollywood environment is probably not conducive to staying sober, but Holland specifically says it’s the attention he is looking to avoid. It’s just not something he wants or needs.

We will see Tom Holland and Zendaya on the red carpet together this summer when Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters. Perhaps by then we’ll know for sure whether or not they’re married.