Tom Holland Finally Shares His Favorite Thing About Peter Parker (And Manages To Avoid Spoilers!)

Film fans, it’s time to get excited, because we are drawing ever nearer to summer blockbuster season on the 2026 movie schedule! We have months ahead that will be chock-a-block with one big screen spectacular after another, and these include an upcoming Marvel movie, the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In prepping for the release on July 31, star Tom Holland recently revealed his favorite thing about Peter Parker, and he actually did it without giving fans spoilers for once!

What Tom Holland Said Is His Favorite Thing About Peter Parker

If nothing else, it can be said that Peter Parker has been through quite a lot during his time as the web-slinging life-saver known as Spider-Man. Not only did he bravely make use of his newfound powers as a high schooler who was just trying to help people out, but he’s been in some massive interstellar and multiversal wars, got Blipped by Thanos and has now sacrificed his relationship with Ned and MJ to make sure that reality stays intact.

Tom Holland has portrayed the teen-turned-vigilante in many of the Marvel movies in order since his first appearance in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and has seen Peter change with every passing adventure. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the horizon, he sat down for a chat at the Empire State Building while there to premiere the eventually record-breaking trailer, and was asked how watching Peter grow up impacted his “perspective on life,” and he responded without diving into Brand New Day spoilers, saying:

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I think my favorite thing about Peter Parker is that he always is selfless. Everything that he does is for other people, and particularly in this movie, you know, he is making the ultimate sacrifice to try and protect Ned and MJ.

That “ultimate sacrifice,” of course, refers to his decision toward the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home to have Dr. Strange erase him from everyone’s memory, meaning that even his girlfriend and best buddy don’t know who he is now. For the first time, Peter is truly alone as he attempts to save the citizens of New York (and the world), but, as we saw in the trailer, it gets much worse than that. He continued:

That is having a really catastrophic effect on not only his personal life, but also his health. That is something that we’ve never dealt with in a Spider-Man movie before. I think that it’s a really cool thing for us to explore.

Y’all? Look at Tom Holland just confirming what we saw in the trailer for his new Spidey movie (which brings in Hulk and Punisher) and not falling prey to his hilarious and long-running tendency to talk out of turn and spoil aspects of the Marvel multiverse that fans have yet to witness themselves!

The trailer (which former but multiversally current Spider-Man Andrew Garfield is also very excited about) showed Peter forming a working relationship with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, and asking for help from Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner when he realizes that his DNA seems to be mutating. Our boy has been waking up in webbed cocoons, passing out and having other strange things happen, which imply that he’s somehow becoming more spider than man.

And you know what? Holland didn’t accidentally tell us anything extra! This is reason to celebrate! Now all we have to do is hold on a few more months, and we can see just how wild this new chapter in Peter’s life will be.