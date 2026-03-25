Tom Holland Finally Shares His Favorite Thing About Peter Parker (And Manages To Avoid Spoilers!)
Awwww, he did it!
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Film fans, it’s time to get excited, because we are drawing ever nearer to summer blockbuster season on the 2026 movie schedule! We have months ahead that will be chock-a-block with one big screen spectacular after another, and these include an upcoming Marvel movie, the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In prepping for the release on July 31, star Tom Holland recently revealed his favorite thing about Peter Parker, and he actually did it without giving fans spoilers for once!
What Tom Holland Said Is His Favorite Thing About Peter Parker
If nothing else, it can be said that Peter Parker has been through quite a lot during his time as the web-slinging life-saver known as Spider-Man. Not only did he bravely make use of his newfound powers as a high schooler who was just trying to help people out, but he’s been in some massive interstellar and multiversal wars, got Blipped by Thanos and has now sacrificed his relationship with Ned and MJ to make sure that reality stays intact.
Tom Holland has portrayed the teen-turned-vigilante in many of the Marvel movies in order since his first appearance in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and has seen Peter change with every passing adventure. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the horizon, he sat down for a chat at the Empire State Building while there to premiere the eventually record-breaking trailer, and was asked how watching Peter grow up impacted his “perspective on life,” and he responded without diving into Brand New Day spoilers, saying:Article continues below
That “ultimate sacrifice,” of course, refers to his decision toward the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home to have Dr. Strange erase him from everyone’s memory, meaning that even his girlfriend and best buddy don’t know who he is now. For the first time, Peter is truly alone as he attempts to save the citizens of New York (and the world), but, as we saw in the trailer, it gets much worse than that. He continued:
Y’all? Look at Tom Holland just confirming what we saw in the trailer for his new Spidey movie (which brings in Hulk and Punisher) and not falling prey to his hilarious and long-running tendency to talk out of turn and spoil aspects of the Marvel multiverse that fans have yet to witness themselves!
The trailer (which former but multiversally current Spider-Man Andrew Garfield is also very excited about) showed Peter forming a working relationship with Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, and asking for help from Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner when he realizes that his DNA seems to be mutating. Our boy has been waking up in webbed cocoons, passing out and having other strange things happen, which imply that he’s somehow becoming more spider than man.
And you know what? Holland didn’t accidentally tell us anything extra! This is reason to celebrate! Now all we have to do is hold on a few more months, and we can see just how wild this new chapter in Peter’s life will be.
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Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.
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