Jonah Hill's Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Emotional Abuse While Sharing Alleged Texts: ‘This Is A Warning To All Girls’

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady split up a little less than a year ago. But now, she's spoken out about her relationship with the actor, claiming that she was emotionally abused. She also called the Superbad star out for "misogyny," as she posted a number of alleged texts shared between the two on her Instagram stories. She also referred to the messages she shared as a "warning to all girls."

On July 7, Sarah Brady took to Instagram stories to post an alleged account about her and Hill's relationship. Throughout the story, she posted alleged text threads between the two as well as posts and purported DMs she's had with others about the relationship.

Early in the Instagram story, she addressed a rumor posted by Deux Moi where she seemed to confirm the 21 Jump Street star allegedly abused her emotionally:

She continued, posting an extensive number of slides with alleged text messages like the ones pictured below:

She continued, claiming that "keeping it to [herself] was causing more damage to [her] mental health than sharing it." Three more of her Instagram story posts are pictured below:

It appears that the ex-couple's alleged conflict was centered around surfing. Brady is a surfer, and based on her reported texts, Hill wanted to set boundaries in their relationship. He reportedly said if she needs "surfing with men," "boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men," "to model," "to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit," and more then he was not "the right partner" for her.

She also posted her own responses to some of Hill's reported messages. One post featured a screen's worth of text about how he allegedly felt like she needed to "consider" him and make decisions with their relationship in mind. On another slide, Brady posted a GIF that said: "I don't care for your misogyny."

Along with texts allegedly from her former boyfriend, Brady posted screenshots of DMs with other people. In the two pictured below, she reportedly declined brand deals with Vans and Roxy at the actor's request. She also spoke with another person about the "damage" "psychological abuse" can do.

Continuing to post alleged texts from Hill, Brady uploaded messages he supposedly sent her about her Instagram feed and her reported "attitude toward surf culture."

In other alleged texts, Hill claimed she was "taking" him "for granted." She also posted more messages about him talking about their "boundaries."

The Instagram story continued with re-posts from various accounts about emotional abuse, and the last slide said the following:

Sarah Brady posted to Instagram around the same time the IG story went up. She wrote that she had initially taken the photo down because a "misogynist narcissist," asked her to.

Hill and Brady reportedly broke up in 2022, according to Us. Per the Daily Mail, they got together in 2021, and dated for about a year. This means they were together as the actor released Don't Look Up, You People and his documentary about his therapist called Stutz.

As of this writing, Jonah Hill has not responded to the claims. As this story develops, we'll be sure to keep you posted.