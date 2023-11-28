Jonathan Bailey Was Filming Two Other Projects (Including Bridgerton) At The Same Time As Wicked, And I Need A Nap Just Reading About His Schedule
Wicked is on the way, and Jonathan Bailey was filming the movie alongside two shows.
Movie musicals are a tried and true genre, with plenty of titles winning the Oscar for Best Picture. One of the most highly anticipated musical flick coming to theaters is Jon M. Chu’s Wicked, which will be split into two different movies. The Crazy Rich Asians director assembled a stellar group of actors to bring Oz to life, with Jonathan Bailey playing leading man Fiyero. Bailey was filming two other projects (including Bridgerton) at the same time as Wicked, and I need a nap just hearing about his schedule.
The cast of Wicked is stacked, with Bridgerton favorite Jonathan Bailey tasked with singing alongside both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. As if that wasn’t challenging enough, he was also filming both Bridgerton and the new series Fellow Travelers at the same time. The latter saw him acting opposite Matt Bomer, who spoke to Jess Cagle on a Sirius XM video about the work ethic he observed. In Bomer’s words:
Is anyone else exhausted? Film sets are notoriously grueling places, with long hours and exhausting night shoots. So it’s almost impossible to imagine Bailey working on three different projects at once. Because even as he was working on Fellow Travelers, he was brushing up on all things Wicked.
Overall, it sounds like the Bridgerton actor was really working his butt off in the upcoming movie musical. Case in point: Bailey filmed Wicked scenes by himself during the strike, including acting opposite body doubles. Later during that same conversation, Jonathan Bailey spoke about his own experience filming three projects are once, offering:
I definitely need a nap now. Despite his busy schedule, Bailey seems to really appreciate working on such outstanding projects… even if they were at the same time. Fans are eager to see him back in Bridgerton Season 3, after his character seemingly got his happy ending last season.
Anticipation for the Wicked movie is definitely growing, and fans are eager to finally see the first footage. Hype around the musical blockbuster is also increasing because of drama behind the scene, specifically Ariana Grade’s relationship with co-star Ethan Slater. They say there’s no such thing as bad press, so we’ll have to see how the pair of movies ultimately fare at the box office.
The first Wicked movie is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 27th, 2024. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Nick Venable
By Ryan LaBee