How Ariana Grande And Wicked Co-Star Ethan Slater Allegedly Feel About Their Relationship After She Settled Her Divorce

It’s been a whirlwind few months for pop sensation Ariana Grande and her Wicked co-star and alleged boyfriend Ethan Slater, following word that the two are going through respective divorces with their spouses. After Grande recently settled her divorce with Dalton Gomez earlier this month, she and Slater reportedly feel “very excited” about their ongoing relationship with one another and it sounds like they are going strong as a couple.

News of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship came shortly after the singer was seen without her wedding ring on back in July . So much public attention regarding their coupling amidst splits from their partners most certainly has created some tension. However, according to ET , they are allegedly doing really well right now. Per the unnamed source:

Ariana thinks Ethan is ridiculously talented, likes that they can relate to each other and that he challenges her; artistically speaking. Ethan wants the best for Ariana and for themselves as a couple. They support and elevate one another.

The source also shared that Grande and Slater are currently “on the same page” regarding one another as well. Additionally, the former SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical star is reportedly committed to developing his relationship with Ariana and her family. He also plans to remain a “hands-on dad” with his 1-year-old son who he shares with his estranged wife, Lily Jay, whom he married back in 2018.

Ariana Grande just wrapped up an amicable divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage. The couple had a prenup and agreed on Gomez receiving $1.25 million along with half of the net proceeds that come from the sale of his and Grande’s home in Los Angeles.

Grande cited "irreconcilable differences" on her divorce filing, and she dated February 20 as the couple’s split date. Slater on the other hand filed for divorce on July 26, and he remains in talks on a settlement. Grande and Slater are allegedly living together full-time in New York City right now as he gets ready to star in Broadway’s revival of Spamalot, which opens on October 31.

The pair met while shooting Jon M. Chu’s Wicked movies where Grande is set to lead the cast as Glinda and Slater will play Boq, a pal of Elphaba and Glinda’s from Munchkinland. Also among the cast is Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey’s Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum’s Wizard and Michelle Yeoh’s Madame Morrible. Wicked paused production back in July due to the SAG-AFTRA strike with about two weeks of filming left .