‘This Full-Bodied Experience Of Shock': Jonathan Majors' Accuser Grace Jabbari Continues Her Testimony In Assault Trial

Actor Jonathan Majors was on top of the world before his recent legal issues, thanks to his acclaimed performances in both Creed III and Ant-Man 3. But back in March Majors was charged with assault in New York City, and accused of abuse by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The trial has officially begun, and Majors' judge already made two rulings early on. And his accuser Jabbari continues her testimony, being quoted about her "full-bodied experiene of shock" following the alleged incident.

The timeline of Jonathan Majors' legal issues is still being revealed, including what happened on the night of his conflict with Grace Jabbari which ultimately resulted in his arrest. She returned to the stand today (per The Independent), sharing how she felt after returning to Majors' apartment on that night. Jabbari says her background in dance made her able to withstand pain, being quoted saying:

Again it was kind of like this full-bodied experience of shock. I was really aware that something was not right.

Jabbari claimed that she was unable to lie on her right side due to the alleged assault, and detailed a finger injury as well as a head laceration. She later fell asleep on the bathroom floor, and alleges that she woke up surrounded by cops, after Majors himself called the authorities.

More to come...