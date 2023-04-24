Security Footage Rolling Around Of Alleged Jonathan Majors Accuser At Club Dancing On Night Of The Incident

Actor Jonathan Majors’ starpower has been steadily growing lately, especially after he played antagonists in both Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Which is why the public was so shocked when Majors was arrested last month and charged with misdemeanors including assault . Since then his legal team has been facing the controversy head on, taking aim at the accuser in the process. And now security footage is rolling around of Majors’ alleged victim at a club dancing on the night of the incident.

Majors was arrested on March 25th related to an alleged incident that occurred in the backseat of a taxi. The alleged victim claimed she was choked and slapped by the actor, a claim which his lawyers deny. His legal team has made waves by showing their alleged texts after the incident , and claiming that the accuser went out clubbing after their altercation. And TMZ now has security video of the 30 year-old woman out and seemingly uninjured.

The clips are reportedly from Loosie's Nightclub, and take place after the alleged incident with Jonathan Majors. She doesn’t look like she’s suffering from any major injuries in the clips, which might be evidence that could help the 33 year-old actor’s case. Indeed, his legal team has denied any wrongdoing whatsoever.

Majors’ lawyers have claimed that he wasn’t responsible for the woman’s injuries, despite him currently being charged for assault. His rep even claims he wasn’t with the woman in the cab at all. What’s more, they claim that he didn’t see her until the morning after that fateful night, and that he actually called 911 himself. We’ll just have to see how the newly acquired security footage affects the ongoing legal situation, as it’s been submitted to the Manhattan D.A. office.

All eyes are on what’s happening with Jonatha Majors’ current legal battle, largely because of the seriousness of the allegations. While his legal team is taking aim at the alleged victim, other women came out with allegations against Majors . What’s more directors have also spoken about his inappropriate behavior on sets.

While Majors is obviously innocent until proven guilty, there’s already been some professional shakeups as a result of these allegations. The US Army had to pull an ad featuring the actor, which almost cost them millions of dollars. Of course, there are countless fans looking for any news about his future in the MCU, especially considering his upcoming roles in Loki and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Obviously he’s expected to play the title character in the latter project, so the stakes feel high.