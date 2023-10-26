Jonathan Majors Just Had A Setback In His Domestic Violence Trial, But His Ex Has Surrendered To The Police For Striking Him Too

Actor Jonathan Majors’ career was on a serious roll over the last few years, thanks to notable roles as the villains of both Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. But things came to a screeching halt when Majors was charged with assault and more related to an incident related to his ex. He recently had a setback in his domestic violence trial, but his ex has surrendered to the police for striking him too. Let’s break it all down.

There have been a number of notable updates related to Jonathan Majors’ current legal issues . And with the whole world watching, smart money says that interest isn’t going to wane anytime soon. To start, THR revealed that New York Judge Michael Gaffey has rejected the request by Majors’ legal team to dismiss the charges. And as such, he’s expected to face a trial on November 29th as planned.

But that’s not all that’s happened recently related to the assault charges. Because TMZ revealed that Majors’ ex Grace Jabbari was just arrested this week. She was reportedly booked for misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief related to the scuffle with Majors that started their long legal battle. But there's a twist: the DA is reportedly not interested in pursuing charges for Jabbari. Clearly there’s a lot happening, and smart money says the trial will make plenty of headlines if it begins in November as planned.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

This situation is ever-changing, and there have already been a number of twists and turns since news of Majors’ arrest first circulated in March . The domestic violence trial has already been pushed back a number of times, so it’s unclear if things will actually begin in November. Majors’ legal team has been hard at work during this time , and has attempted to poke holes in Jabbari’s story about what happened that night. That includes releasing footage that was reportedly from later that night, where she is seemingly uninjured.

The stakes definitely feel high for this case, with Jonathan Majors’ lawyers maintaining his career was “torn apart '' as a result of the allegations. Fans have been wondering how the controversy might affect his ongoing tenure in the MCU, with Majors currently appearing in Season 2 of Loki as Kang. Since the shared universe’s next big crossover event is titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, he’s presumably got a major role to play in what comes next.