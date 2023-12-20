Grace Jabbari Broke Her Silence After Jonathan Majors Was Found Guilty In Assault Trial

Actor Jonathan Majors has had quite a year, starring in Ant-Man 3 and Creed III before getting involved in a serious legal battle. Majors' legal issues related to allegations from his ex, which resulted in him being charged with a number of crimes back in March. He and his ex Grace Jabbari have been facing off in court, with the verdict finding Majors guilty of assault and harassment. And now Jabbari has broken her silence online for the first time since her victory in court.

The fallout from the verdict is already happening, with Marvel officially parting ways with Jonathan Majors, despite his character being the title character of upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Grace Jabbari posted on Instagram story a post that not-so-subtly references her legal battle with Majors, check it out below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

There you have it. Jabbari is thanking her supporters for their love during this no doubt extremely difficult time, and is using the platform of the discourse to try and raise money for a good cause. Given how many eyes are on her conflict with Majors, smart money says her plea will be seen by a ton of eyes.

Jabbari posted to her over 7k followers on Instagram, where she asked anyone reading her message to donate to the organization Sanctuary for Families, which is a non-profit that aids victims of domestic violence. She also thanked the organization for their help, presumably connected to her legal battle with Majors. One has to imagine that they've been getting a ton of donations as a result of this viral post on IG story.

The verdict found Jonathan Majors guilty on two out of the four charges he was facing in court, with one being harassment and the other being assault. He's expected to be sentenced in the New Year on February 6th, and smart money says that all eyes will once again be on the former pair when this occurs.

As previously mentioned, Marvel Studios quickly dropped Majors after the verdict to his trial was announced. Fans who have been watching the Marvel movies in order know he previously appeared as version of Kang in both seasons of Loki, as well as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Considering he was supposed to be the next Thanos-level threat to the shared universe, there are countless questions about Marvel's options with handling Kang in the future.

The legal battle between the two was related to a conflict from March of this yer in New York City. The situation reportedly got physical in the back of a cab, with the authorities being brought in the next morning. Majors and his legal team denied any wrongdoing, but a jury of his peers seemingly didn't agree. And only time will tell what sort of punishment comes with the convictions.