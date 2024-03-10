Despite Sentencing Looming, It Sounds Like Jonathan Majors May Have Another Movie Role Coming

The timeline of Jonathan Majors’ legal issues stem back to March 2023, when he was arrested on charges of assault and harassment in relation to an outing involving former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He eventually went on trial for said allegations, and a verdict in Majors' case was ultimately decided upon this past December. He was ultimately found guilty on two counts, and his sentencing is set for April 8, 2024. With less than one month left until his sentencing, some may have assumed that Majors would be laying low and out of the public eye until after the date. But, he’s actually doing the opposite, as it's been reported that he's putting in work for what could be a potential role.

Before the allegations, the actor found immense success in Hollywood and his career was growing fast. As a result, Jonathan Majors has a number of movies and TV shows under his belt, many of which have been critically acclaimed hits. Now, according to a new report, he might be trying to make a comeback for a new role. That's because he’s been seen in the gym training hard and getting ripped. Sources for TMZ claim that Majors was seen in Los Angeles being a gym rat, before going back to New York.

While the news outlet doesn't know the specifics about the alleged opportunity, the source also mentioned that it required the embattled A-lister to be very fit. It was also said that for the next month, he would be traveling back and forth from Los Angeles to New York. Whether he’s after a new superhero gig or is looking for something totally new to add to his resume, the precise timing of this could be impacted by the results of his sentencing, so we we'll have to wait and see what happens.

It goes without saying that the actor is no stranger to ramping up his physique for a film role. Back in 2022, he got ripped for Creed III, and the Internet was swooning over him at the time. Not only that, but he carried that physique into other flicks like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and (the yet-to-be-released) Magazine Dreams.

If this latest alleged opportunity comes to fruition (and depending on the scope of it), it would be the first major production that the star would be part of in over a year. Box office champ Creed III was released back in March of 2023 and was a hit with viewers and critics. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiered in February of the same year and was met with negative reviews that Majors responded to. The star debuted as Kang the Conqueror and was set to play the role in future Marvel movies. He was also dropped from his role as Dennis Rodman in 48 Hours in Vegas, along with starring in drama film The Man In My Basement.

Jonathan Majors’ future in Hollywood is unclear amid his upcoming sentencing. While he won’t continue his work with Marvel and or the other projects he had set up, while have to wait to see how his sentencing plays out and whether it'll leave him with flexibility to join other movies should opportunities arise.