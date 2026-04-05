Jonathan Majors Talks The 'Inertia' Of Falling Out The Window On His Latest Movie Set: ‘I'm OK’

Jonathan Majors is still mounting a comeback and, as part of, the actor has been filming a new action movie that’s been set up at The Daily Wire. The shoot for the film (for which a title has yet to be announced) has reportedly been plagued with behind-the-scenes issues, though. On that note, Majors and a co-star recently fell through a window on set while filming a scene. Initial reports suggested that Majors was doing fine after the incident, but the actor himself is now addressing the situation.

This past week, footage of Majors and co-star JC Kilcoyne accidentally falling through the window went viral. At the time, Majors and Kilcoyne stumbled backwards and out of frame and ultimately hit the glass and fell out of the window. The clip also sees crew members checking on the two actors, who appear to affirm that they’re fine. A source recently spoke with TMZ about the situation and attributed it to “simple inertia.” Despite the accident, it’s said that the specific scene was rehearsed months in advance.

Reps for Kilcoyne reiterated that their client was fine and “did not feel unsafe on set” and that he was having a “positive experience.” It was also reported, however, that Kilcoyne needed stitches on his hand due to injuries he sustained. Majors – who was reportedly supposed to be swapped out for a stunt double before the window segment – shared comments of his own with TMZ. The Creed III alum’s sentiments appeared to be upbeat:

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I'm OK. I was happy to be on set and help tell the story. I am grateful for whoever is checking on me, the cast and crew for regarding our safety. It's going to be a great movie and I am looking forward to fans seeing it!

Majors was first reported to be starring in this film back in February, with production said to be taking place in South Carolina. Plot details and additional casting information were kept under wraps at the time and, as of this writing, a lot of the specifics are still unknown. While Majors seems to be enjoying himself following the window accident, there are reportedly still other issues that have unfolded on the set as of late.

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Crew members are allegedly unhappy with a lack of meetings with writer/director Kyle Rankin or his department heads in regard to proper firearm usage and stunt execution. A debate over shooting in a building where black mold was discovered also became an issue. The involvement of SFX supervisor Chris Bailey was also reportedly an issue due to him being sentenced to probation for “illegally possessing explosive materials” on a movie set. Due to these issues, members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees called for a strike near the end of March. Dallas Sonnier, who’s co-producing the film under his Bonfire Legend banner, has since said a collective bargaining agreement with the IATSE will not be attempted by the producers.

On the whole, this marks the first movie the leading man has filmed in more than three years and comes after the slew of legal issues Majors contended with after his 2023 arrest and subsequent conviction on assault and harassment charges. With roles reportedly drying up for him, Majors was reportedly seeking to earn income by other means, including public appearances with autograph signings and photo sessions. At the same time, the former Marvel star has also expressed interest in reprising his role as Kang the Conqueror.

As far as the public knows, production on Jonathan Majors’ new movie is still filming as scheduled, though it remains to be seen if it’ll be released amid the 2026 movie schedule. Meanwhile, it’s also alleged that in the aftermath of the window accident, the crew has come closer together.