Jonathan Majors Fell Out A Window On New Movie, And That’s Just One Of The Production’s Reported Problems

Jonathan Majors’ career took a major hit in late 2023 when he was found guilty of third-degree assault, as well as harassment. In addition to being sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling, he was also dropped from many projects, including the Dennis Rodman movie and his return as Kang the Conqueor in the next two Avengers movies. However, in recent weeks Majors has been filming an upcoming untitled action movie from The Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend. That said, word’s come in that the actor fell out a window during the filming of this flick, and that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg when it comes to the problems this production is reportedly facing.

Video footage was passed along to Deadline showing Jonathan Majors and JC Kilcoyne, his co-star on this Daily Wire movie, falling out a window while performing in a scene. According to sources who spoke with the outlet, the accident happened after an unsecured sheet of tempered glass was put in place that was going to be shattered in a stunt filmed later that didn’t involve any actors. Majors and Kilcoyne, as well as the sheet of glass, fell about six feet.

One source claimed Kilcoyne required stitches “all over his hand” afterwards, and another crew member claimed that when they arrived on set later to reset the scene, “nobody mentioned anything about people falling out the window…It seemed weird to me.” While reps for Majors didn’t return Deadline’s request for comment, reps for Kilcoyne said that he is is doing well and was taken care of immediately by production,” and that he didn’t felt unsafe on the set and “continues to have a positive experience working on the project.”

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But as I already said, this is just one of many issues that have reported popped up during the filming of this Daily Wire movie. Other examples include crew members having no meetings with departments heads or writer/director Kyle Rankin about “complex stunts or the use of prop firearms”; the crew protesting when scenes were originally going to be shot in a building that was found to contain black mold; and concern over the movie’s special effects supervisor, Chris Bailey, who was “sentenced to probation for illegally possessing explosive materials on a Savannah movie set,” per the DOJ.

It’s gotten bad enough that on March 26, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees called for a general strike on this Jonathan Majors-fronted movie because of these labor issues and safety concerns. Dallas Sonnier, who runs Bonfire Legend, said in a statement that the producers have no intention of negotiating for a collective bargaining agreement with the IATSE. He claimed that these strikers are “trying to sabotage the few people who are still producing. We don’t negotiate with communists.”

Though Jonathan Majors’ movie isn’t officially titled, Deadline has heard it’s actually called Run Hide Fight Infidels and is an “anthology sequel” to Kyle Rankin’s 2020 movie Run Hide Fight. The story is also allegedly taking influence from action movies like Red Dawn and Toy Soldiers. We’ll monitor for more updates about this movie’s behind-the-scenes troubles.