How Jonathan Majors’ Assault Trial Is Allegedly Impacting His Relationship With Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors’ legal issues continue to dominate the headlines, especially as his trial for alleged assault continues. While most eyes have arguably been on the legal proceedings themselves, a sum of people have also been keeping tabs on the embattled actor’s love life. Majors is currently in a relationship with fellow superhero movie vet Meagan Good , and the pair have reportedly been together for months now. With the onset of Majors’ trial, some may be curious as to how their romance is faring. Well, an insider has now dropped some alleged details on that front.

In recent days, Meagan Good has been photographed accompanying her beau to court amid the trial. TMZ reports that amid this tumultuous time, the relationship between her and her man is holding steady. Sources claim Good has managed to keep the Marvel Cinematic Universe alum grounded throughout the proceedings. The unnamed person even goes as far as to say that the ongoing court case has helped to tighten the bond between the two actors. The news outlet’s informants add that it’s difficult to think how the Creed III actor might’ve held up throughout this process without having Good’s shoulder to lean on. Their shared faith in God has purportedly also helped them as they've navigated this situation.

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods alum was reportedly present to hear the testimony of Grace Jabbari – Jonathan Majors’ ex who’s accused him of assault. Another insider alleged to TMZ that the actress was not too pleased with the sentiments Jabbari shared while on the stand. Apparently, they run counter to everything she’s known about Majors. The text messages between Majors and Jabbari that have been shared by prosecutors are also said to have the former child actress upset. In addition, the Roll Bounce alum purportedly believes Jabbari was manipulative while she was involved with Majors.

Reports of a romantic relationship between Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors first surfaced back in May. At the time, it was said that they had been hanging out together in and around Los Angeles. More evidence of Majors and Good’s relationship cropped up that same month, as they were spotted at LAX, where they were boarding a plane to New York. In more recent months, the two have seemed even closer. They attended the Congressional Black Caucus’ Black and White Ball in September, where Majors seemed to hint that things are serious, based on the fact that he referred to his girlfriend as “the Mrs.”

The Kang the Conqueror actor’s court case stems from an incident that occurred in New York in March with (then-unnamed) Grace Jabbari. Jabbari claimed he assaulted her in the midst of an argument, causing injuries to her neck and head in the process. After the 34-year-old actor was arrested, Jabbari was granted a temporary restraining order.

The trial was delayed multiple times, before it finally began on November 29 in New York and, since then, arguments have been made by both sides. When Grace Jabbari gave her testimony over a week ago, she shared her recollection of that night with her ex, making note of what she referred to as a “full-bodied experience of shock.” At present, the Last Black Man in San Francisco star is facing two counts of misdemeanor assault and two counts of harassment. If found guilty, he could spend up to a year in prison.

On Thursday, December 14, the jury began deliberating on the case but, as of this writing, they’ve yet to reach a verdict. Reports indicate that the trial is set to continue on Monday, December 18. While it remains to be seen if the decision will be in Jonathan Majors’ favor, it seems like he’ll have Meagan Good by his side as the ruling comes down.