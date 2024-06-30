As Jurassic World 4 Work Ramps Up, Its Producer Shared A Photo From His ‘Office,’ And I’m Feeling So Much FOMO

As the buzz around the forthcoming Jurassic World 4 intensifies, fans are eager for any tidbits about the next installment in the Jurassic Park universe of films. Recently, the movie’s producer, Frank Marshall, gave us a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the incredible view from his "office." Marshall shared an image on social media of where he gets to work. And, honestly, it's giving me a severe case of FOMO.

Sharing a stunning photo on Instagram, Frank Marshall showcased the breathtaking Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, which presumably will serve as an idyllic backdrop for the production of Jurassic World 4. The image, which you can see embedded below, is drenched in vibrant blues and tranquil serenity -- and it has me longing for a taste of the paradisiacal escape:

The legendary filmmaker captioned the post with a laid-back “Just another day at the office...” The photo shows a pristine beach with crystal-clear waters and dramatic rock formations in the background. It actually makes it hard to believe that this serene paradise is seemingly the backdrop for such an action-packed entry in the 2025 movie schedule.

Few specifics have been released about the next chapter in the beloved series of dinosaur-centric flicks. However, some small story details were recently, and it sounds like the “new Jurassic era” is taking a cue from the classic trilogy. It’s rumored to focus on three adults and three teens getting stuck on the island.

There's still no information about where this particular entry will land in the Jurassic timeline or whether or not World stars like Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt will return. Still, we know Scarlett Johansson has confirmed her involvement in the flick, and Mahershala Ali is lined up to join the cast. It was also recently revealed the movie is bringing back legacy talent when it comes to its writer. OG JP trilogy scribe David Koepp penned the new script, so there are a lot of reasons to be stoked about J-World 4.

The original film is considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time so, when announced, understandably, Jurassic World had some T-Rex-sized shoes to fill. However, the series has gone on to be a massive success, with its blend of nostalgia, cutting-edge CGI and heart-pounding action. While each consecutive movie has brought in less at the box office, the franchise surely has some more juice left in it, and with every bit of news coming out of the production of J-World 4, I’m getting more and more excited as a long-time fan of the franchise.

As production ramps up for the fourth installment, my expectations are sky-high. And Frank Marshall’s photo not only highlights the stunning locations being used for filming but also serves as a reminder of the scale and ambition of these giants of the cinema. In time, we'll see what Marshall and his colleagues are cooking up. Now, if you'll excuse me, I've got to book a tropical vacation ASAP.

As we wait for more updates and sneak peeks from the set, one thing is clear: 2025 cannot get here soon enough. Be sure to check out our schedule of 2024 movie releases to see what's playing in a cinema near you now.