Will Jurassic World’s Chris Pratt Return For The Fourth Movie With Scarlett Johansson? Here’s His Response

Jurassic Park is considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, and its use of visual effects has been emulated by countless projects that followed. The franchise has never really been too far from theaters, most recently with the Jurassic World trilogy which starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. A fourth movie is coming starring Scarlett Johansson, so would Pratt return to play opposite his fellow MCU star? Here's what he said recently.

What we know about Jurassic World 4 is limited, but the cast and crew is being assembled for the next dino-tastic adventure. It's name seems to indicate that it'll have a close connection to the recent trilogy, which is why fans are wondering if Pratt's Owen Grady might pop up. During a recent interview with CBR, he addressed this possibility, saying:

Hey, never say never. Maybe. Maybe I return. Maybe I don't. You'll just have to tune in to find out. I know I'll be first in line, whether I'm in it or not.

How delightfully cryptic. It sounds like Pratt isn't ruling out returning as Owen in another Jurassic World movie. But since he's media trained and used to keeping Marvel's secrets, he's seemingly careful not to confirm or deny any future plans. Let's just hope that Blue is with him if he appears.

The original Jurassic World movie (which is streaming with a Max subscription) introduced Owen and Claire Dearing as the new protagonists, with the audiences watching as their personal relationship changed when all hell broke loose at the titular park. The ending of Jurassic World Dominion offered them a happy ending, but we all know that when it comes to the chaos of Dinosaurs life finds a way.

The question about whether or not the Garfield actor will return to the Jurassic World franchise comes as fans are also wondering about his fate in another major franchise: the Marvel Cinematic universe. The ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 claimed that Star-Lord would be back, but it's unclear exactly when/how. For his part, Pratt got real about his Marvel future, claiming he doesn't know what the plan is. What's more, he expressed interest in returning as Peter Quill if James Gunn is involved somehow.

So exactly what's up Chris Pratt's sleeve for these two beloved properties? Right now it's unclear, as he's attached to a number of upcoming projects already. Still, the Parks & Rec alum has starpower and film bankability, so it seems like a no brainer for studio to try and get him to return as both Star-Lord and Owen Grady. Hopefully we get more information sooner rather than later.

Chris Pratt's Garfield movie is in theaters May 24th. Check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trips to the theaters.