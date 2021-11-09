Jurassic World: Dominion Has Taken A Thrilling Step Forward

Summer 2022 marks the day when dinosaurs finally rule the Earth again thanks to the arrival of director Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion . After a little over a year’s delay from the film’s original release date, all of the action you could expect in the aftermath of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be on its way. The second sequel to 2015’s big return to Isla Nublar has taken a thrilling step forward, as Trevorrow has confirmed that the movie has just had its sound mix completed.

Showing off a picture of what looks like a professional screening room, Colin Trevorrow shared his good news on Twitter . As he described in his own words, complete with a list of the people that helped make it happen, Jurassic World: Dominion has been proclaimed a sound success. Take a look at the full message for yourself, below:

Last night we put the last bit of reverb on the last roar. Thanks to Al Nelson, Gwen Whittle, Pete Horner, Chris Boyes and everyone at Skywalker Sound for putting so much heart and soul into our mix for #JurassicWorldDominion. It is alive. pic.twitter.com/XBQCwEzIfzNovember 7, 2021 See more

Audiences were previously treated to a five-minute extended preview of Jurassic World: Dominion in IMAX theaters in front of showings of F9. Not to mention, those who attended this year’s CinemaCon also got a special look at what’s to come in the next year. While both are thrilling looks into the future, it’s a far cry from a fully sound-mixed film that reunites Jurassic World characters both classic and modern. But now, thanks to the hard work of Skywalker Sound professionals, under the exacting hand of returning director Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World: Dominion is mixed and ready.

What’s more exciting is that with this news in the bag, composer Michael Giacchino’s chilling score now exists in its final form as well. Returning for his third adventure in the franchise, Giacchino’s Jurassic World: Dominion music was something also teased by Trevorrow during this extended wait. The roars of the various dinosaurs that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be facing off against, alongside Jurassic Park vets Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, aren’t the only crisp sounds audiences will get their ears on during this next dino safari.

News like this doesn’t totally help those who are eagerly awaiting Jurassic World: Dominion, as it doesn’t accelerate the passage of time. But it’s good to know that Colin Trevorrow and his work on the film are one step closer to being sent out into the world, displaying its claws and teeth for all who await them. Though fear not, as the news for dinosaur enthusiasts isn’t all about delays and patience.