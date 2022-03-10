Jurassic World: Dominion’s Chris Pratt Shares Fun Set Photo With Sam Neill

The film world was changed forever by the release of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic Jurassic Park. The franchise has remained linked to pop culture in the decades since, returning to theaters thanks to the Jurassic World movies. And as it gets closer to theaters, Dominion star Chris Pratt shared a fun set photo with Sam Neill.

Jurassic fans young and old were thrilled to learn that the original trio of heroes would be back for a significant role in Dominion. This includes Laura Dern, Jeff Goldlbum, and the man in the hat: Sam Neill. Current protagonist Chris Pratt is taking on Neill’s legacy, and posted a sweet throwback with the living legend over on social media. Check it out below,

Is it June yet? Because after Jurassic World: Dominion was delayed a full year as a result of the pandemic, fans are eager to finally see the OG trio of Jurassic heroes united with the current cast like Chris Pratt’s Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire. And if the first trailer is any indication, the originals are going to have big parts in Colin Trevorrow’s mysterious blockbuster threequel.

The above image comes to us from Chris Pratt’s personal Instagram account, and is sure to delight the hardcore Jurassic Park fans out there. In it we see both Pratt and Sam Neill in their costumes for Dominion, presumably on a break from filming the highly anticipated dino-flick. While giving Neill props as a living legend, the Parks & Rec alum also put his signature sense of humor into his caption. Because why wouldn’t he?

Despite the extended wait for Jurassic World: Dominion, the cast and crew of the threequel have been keeping the movie’s contents close to the chest. The stakes have seemingly never been higher for the franchise as a whole, especially since it’ll feature the first onscreen reunion of Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern since the 1993 original movie was released. The cast and crew worked hard and were one of the first movies to resume filming after sets around the world were shut down due to COVID. An insane number of tests were used, but Colin Trevorrow and company were eventually able to successfully get the movie in the can.

As previously mentioned, Sam Neill and his two OG co-stars are expected to have large roles in Jurassic World: Dominion. The trailer that’s seen above seems to confirm this, as there are plenty of satisfying shots of characters like Ian Malcolm and Ellie Sattler. And considering how Fallen Kingdom ended, it’s no wonder that those heroes are jumping back into the dino-action. The resurrected creatures are now living among us on the mainland, and it seems like it’s going to be total chaos.