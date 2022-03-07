OG Jurassic World Stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern And Sam Neill Have Reunited And It Feels So Good

Nostalgia has been a powerful force in the entertainment industry for years now, leading to the release of various “re-quels.” Jurassic World is in that category, and the upcoming threequel Dominion will feature the return of the original trio of Jurassic Park stars. Now Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Sam Neill recently reunited again , and it feels so good.

While the first two Jurassic World movies were super popular , there’s even more anticipation for Dominion thanks to the return of those legendary original stars. They’re expected to have major roles in the blockbuster, which was seemingly confirmed by the first trailer. Jeff Goldblum recently shared a photo with Dern and Neill, and it’s as delightful as one would assume. Check it out below,

A post shared by Jeff Goldblum (@jeffgoldblum) A photo posted by on

I’m not crying, you’re crying. Clearly this trio of living legends are thrilled to be spending more time together thanks to their roles in Jurassic World: Dominion. First they got to collaborate on set, and now they’ll once again be working together to promote Colin Trevorrow’s upcoming blockbuster. Smart money says there’s going to be plenty of funny interviews coming.

The above images come to us from the personal Instagram of Jeff Goldblum. The always delightful actor is known for his sparkling personality, and that’s definitely highlighted in the photos alongside Laura Dern and Sam Neill. Clearly the three actors have a ton of chemistry, both on camera and off.

The upcoming release of Jurassic World: Dominion will mark the first time that the trio of actors will be reprising their roles together since the original Jurassic Park movie. While they each appeared in various sequels, they never coincided. That includes the most recent movie Fallen Kingdom, which featured a brief role by Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm.

Considering the ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it makes a great deal of sense that the trio of original heroes would factor into Dominion’s story. Maisie Lockwood released the dinosaurs into the mainland in the final act, and now humans have been forced to live alongside the dangerous creatures they unnaturally resurrected. With chaos ruling, Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler, and Alan Grant are uniquely qualified to help the situation.

While information about the contents of Jurassic World: Dominion is limited, the above trailer teased that Colin Trevorrow’s threequel is going to be a wild ride. Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern are heavily featured in the footage, with the latter actress even rocking Ellie Sattler’s signature original costume. Talk about iconic.