Jurassic World Newcomer Talks Falling In Love With The Dinos Even Though She Knew They Weren't 'Real'
Wait, the Dinosaurs in Jurassic World: Dominion aren't real?
Steven Spielberg’s classic dinosaur movie changed the film industry forever, when Jurassic Park debuted cutting edge visual effects that still hold up today. The generations of fans are in for a treat with the upcoming sequel Jurassic World: Dominion, which will feature the OG Jpark trio of heroes alongside the current cast. One newcomer making their debut is DeWanda Wise, who talked falling in love with the Dinos even though she knew they weren't real.
The cast of Jurassic World: Dominion is stacked, and fans can’t wait to see the return of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum alongside current stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. She’s Gotta Have it star DeWanda Wise will be making her debut as Kayla Watts in the upcoming threequel, being heavily featuring in the Dominion trailer (which I still have a bunch of questions about). She recently spoke about filming with her dinosaur scene partners with Empire, saying:
Honestly, same. Who hasn’t seen baby Blue or a tiny Jurassic Park Compsognathus and wanted their very own prehistoric pet? That’s doubly true for DeWanda Wise, who got to get up close and personal with the various animatronics used to bring Jurassic World: Dominion. Too bad they weren’t given their own dinosaur to take home.
DeWanda Wise’s comments Empire shows enthusiasm for her role in Jurassic World: Dominion, as well as the themes of the franchise. She’s an animal lover IRL, and couldn’t help but develop love for one specific dinosaur on the movie’s set. We’ll just have to see how Leonard the Lystrosaurus factors into the upcoming blockbuster’s story.
As you can see in the trailer above, it looks like DeWanda Wise will have a meaty role in Jurassic World: Dominion. She’s there for the group scenes feature the OG characters from Jurassic Park, which was no doubt a thrill. The limited footage and stills have seen her as a pilot, while also seemingly engaged in hand-to-hand combat alongside Chris Pratt’s Owen.
Despite the franchise’s decades in theaters, the stakes for Jurassic World: Dominion have never been higher. The ending of Fallen Kingdom saw dinosaurs released onto the mainland, and there’s no telling what chaos this has brought to the human population. The Battle at Big Rock short film teased this seismic change to daily life, and it’s going to take generations of heroes to hopefully reign things in.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
