New Jurassic World: Dominion Image Sees Chris Pratt Teaming Up With One Of The Sequel’s Newest Characters

So much of the buzz surrounding Jurassic World: Dominion has been about the return of the original Jurassic trio . But as we get closer to finally seeing the sequel in theaters, we’re starting to get a look at some of the rest of the film’s growing ensemble, too. The most recent teaser image shows star Chris Pratt teaming up with a brand new character and offers yet another thrilling clue as to what director Colin Trevorrow has in store for us.

In addition to introducing DeWanda Wise to fans of the franchise, this image definitely does the job of keeping us intrigued. Who is her as-yet-unnamed character? How does she know Chris Pratt’s Owen? And maybe most importantly, what are they facing off against?

Based on what we know so far, the characters could be up against a few different foes. Colin Trevorrow has already made it clear that Roberta the T-Rex will play a big role in Dominion, so they could be going up against her. Another recent teaser image showed Owen on the run from an Atrociraptor, a brand new dinosaur that will be introduced in the film. Or maybe they’re not going to fight with another prehistoric creature at all – there are plenty of human threats in Jurassic World , too, after all.

Regardless of the unseen villain in this latest glimpse of Dominion, the first impression we get from DeWanda Wise’s character is that is strong and capable – in other words, she can hold her own, even if it’s against a carnivorous creature. The She’s Gotta Have It and Fatherhood star is one of four newbies to the Jurassic World films – Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze are also making their first appearances, though we don’t know their characters’ names yet, either.

As the franchise continues to grow, it will be interesting to see how the legacy characters fit into the new stories. Colin Trevorrow has promised that Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill’s returns will be worth the wait and that their iconic characters will feature heavily in the film. It remains to be seen, though, whether that means we’ll see them teaming up with new characters, like the one DeWanda Wise is playing.