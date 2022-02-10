Jurassic World: Dominion Reveals First Look At Laura Dern And Sam Neill's Return To The Franchise

We’ve known for a while that Jurassic World: Dominion has been on its way, and director Colin Trevorrow’s franchise uniting sequel is getting closer each day. But this very moment you’re experiencing now is a pretty huge one, as the first trailer for the sixth film in the Jurassic saga has given us all what we’ve been waiting for. Now that we've seen our first look at Laura Dern and Sam Neill’s return to the franchise (as well as the return of Jeff Goldblum), it's time for some dino sized feelings.

In the world that’s been shaped since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s massive finale, dinosaurs are both natural beauties and serious problems. We see as much in this big glimpse given by Universal, which is almost assuredly going to play a part during this week's Super Bowl ad blitz. It’s gotten to the point where even Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) has deemed John Hammond’s legacy an ecological disaster. Though from what we’ve seen hinted at in this trailer, natural dinosaur breeding is only the beginning, as it looks like another hybrid might be in play.

This is an adventure that evokes echoes of the past, while casting a terrifying shadow for the future. It all culminates in Dr. Ian Malcolm asking the right question at the right time: “Why do they always have to go bigger?” Cue the shot of our legacy characters together again, and looking rather concerned.

“Bigger” is a word that definitely comes to mind with the scope of this latest dinosaur excursion. A lot of the stuff that was mentioned in last year’s CinemaCon reel seems to be on display here, with everything from a European dino chase to the return of the mighty Dilophosaurus in the mix. Also, the expanded cast roster is shown off to great effect, mixing classic and recent heroes together, as well as newcomers like a new character played by DeWanda Wise.

Though Jurassic World: Dominion is indeed going bigger with scope in action, that also looks like it applies to the heart of the film as well. Protecting those you love, as well as leaving a legacy of spectacle and conservation behind, have always been Jurassic threads. Using voiceover from Sir Richard Attenborough’s John Hammond to hammer home that second factor is a quick shortcut to the hearts of franchise fans. With legacy villain Lewis Dodgson returning to threaten this vision all over again, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

While the term legacy-quel is thrown about quite often, we may have just seen the best definition of that word realized in this trailer. Though this movie is promising “the conclusion to the Jurassic era,” there’s still plans to keep the franchise going . Life always finds a way with this universe, and this massive next step looks to hold the keys to the future.

Jurassic World: Dominion roams the earth, exclusively in theaters, on June 10th. That’s just one of the many upcoming movies to make this summer a gigantic event to look forward to. So be sure to look into what else is headed down the road, as there’s bound to be more movies like this teased during the Super Bowl.