Forget NSFW Popcorn Buckets, This New Jurassic World Gyrosphere Bucket Is The Most Adorable One I've Seen Yet

Dear friends and readers, I’m here to talk to you about a recurring subject we like to cover here at CinemaBlend: popcorn buckets. Don’t worry, this isn’t a story about how the 2024 movie schedule has led to an NSFW collectible on the level of the infamous Deadpool & Wolverine bucket . For a change, I’m pleased to report that Universal Studios Florida has entered the game with a new Jurassic World offering that’s shaped like a Gyrosphere from that fictional amusement park.

However, there’s one key aspect that makes this prehistoric popcorn vessel something I’d gladly purchase to keep in my own collection. Prepare for some Jurassic aww:

New Jurassic World Gyrosphere popcorn bucket available for $29.99. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/GVlGs38yvMSeptember 27, 2024

I don’t think I need to tell you that as a fan of the Jurassic Park Universe , and all things adorable, a baby version of Blue the Velociraptor resting on a Gyrosphere is something precious to me. While there’s been plenty of merchandise for the legendary blockbuster franchise at the Universal parks, this is one of the cutest to ever hit the market.

The fact that it’s the tastiest, thanks to the addition of some fresh popcorn upon purchase, only further endears this item to my fan-fueled heart. The only way the marketing geniuses at work here could have made the situation better is if there were other baby dinosaurs to present as guardian of any eager kid’s popcorn supply.

Considering Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 is debuting as part of the 2024 Netflix movie and TV schedule in October, you’d think the fan-favorite dino of that series, Bumpy the Ankylosaurus, would be a shoo in for such honors. Yes, she's grown up since her debut in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, but can you honestly say that fans wouldn't welcome a popcorn bucket throwing back to her younger years?

(Image credit: DreamWorks Animation Television)

Perhaps if Blue sells well enough, there will be some more delightful dinosaur companions in our future. As everything we know about Jurassic World Rebirth slates director Gareth Edwards’ upcoming chapter as part of the upcoming 2025 movie schedule, it won’t be long before even more new dino mayhem will be on its way.

With this unintentional reminder of that fact hitting Universal Studios Florida, I can now only hope that the Scarlett Johansson-starring picture will inspire even cooler and/or cuter popcorn buckets for when that movie arrives in theaters. That gives Universal and its marketing partners until July 2, 2025 to dream up something awesome.

I have faith, though, as this is the franchise that taught us that if something’s worth doing, life will find a way. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to start sending some emails to Universal Parks and Experiences, in hopes that I can have one of these beautiful keepsakes shipped to me for my own enjoyment.