Moana 2’s Dwayne Johnson On Challenging Ideas Of Masculinity With Maui In The Sequel

Dwayne Johnson isn’t just one of the biggest movie stars in the world. He’s a movie star who is literally big, as in physically imposing. While everybody knows about his professional wrestling past, it’s hard to understate just how big and strong the guy is. While Johnson is one of the more traditionally masculine-looking men you’ll see on movie screens, the actor himself believes that there’s more to being a man than physical strength, something which will be explored by his character in Moana 2 later this year.

One of the things that Moana 2 will apparently have in common with the first movie is that the action will be kicked off due to Maui screwing up. When he has a run-in with a new character named Matangi, Maui is going to need to help, which will lead Maui to ask Moana for help. Johnson told EW that he thinks that’s an important message that he wants the character to get across. He explained…

The idea of asking for help is actually a superpower. Masculinity, to me, is not being tough. It's not being a badass. Powerful masculinity is having the confidence to look inside and say, 'This is what I'm feeling, and it's okay. Here's my chest. I'll gladly rip it open to someone who can help me.

Johnson points out that Maui has a strong element of performative masculinity in his character. Outwardly he expresses himself in all the traditional ways that we think of the term. But Johnson says there’s more going on underneath with Maui and that we’ll see that with the new film. One gets the distinct impression that the same is true of Johnson himself.

Excitement for Moana 2 is high. Moana is one of the best Disney animated films and has regularly been one of the most streamed films on any streaming platform for the last few years. That’s impressive for a film that will be eight years old when the sequel comes out.

Maybe that is why originally, Moana was going to see a sequel in the form of a Disney+ animated series. However, it was decided that the project was turning out so good that it should instead be given the cinematic treatment. The story will see Moana, who now has a little sister, attempting to unify her peoples from across the sea.

Moana is the first of three major Disney sequels planned for theaters over the next few years. Zootopia 2 is slated for release on Thanksgiving weekend next year. The Frozen 3 release date is currently slated for the same weekend in 2027. We also know there will be a fourth Frozen movie, though when that movie will come out has yet to be announced.