Kate Hudson Recreated Her Iconic How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Scene At The World Series, And I Can't Get Over The Fans' Response To It

Kate Hudson isn’t just an award-winning actress with famous parents; she’s also a massive baseball fan. So, it's no surprise that she attended this year’s World Series to watch the New York Yankees play the LA Dodgers. However, she's also known for an iconic movie moment that involved her distracting Matthew McConaughey from an important basketball game. So, during the World Series, found time to distract her friend by hilariously recreating that iconic How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days scene.

In a video posted to Hudson’s TikTok, she can be seen sitting next to a friend decked out in Dodgers gear. With the bases loaded according to the caption, Hudson launched into an iconic re-creation of the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days scene by asking her friend to go get her a soda. After her friend responded with a resounding “no,” Hudson kept it up. Take a look:

For those that might be unfamiliar with the wonderful 2000s film, Hudson is doing a word-for-word re-creation of a scene in the movie where her character Andi attends a Knicks game with her boyfriend Benjamin (Matthew McConaughey). In the final minutes of the game, she asks Benjamin to get her soda, which he reluctantly agrees to. Unfortunately, it’s the wrong kind of soda, and she sends him back out, causing him to miss the Knicks winning a big game at Madison Square Garden.

In recent years, the scene has gone viral, and with both Hudson and McConaughey open to doing a sequel, it’s fitting that the Almost Famous actress would choose now to parody it. Her friend might have been annoyed, given how intense Game 5 ended up being, but the fans found it hilarious. So, they flooded her TikTok comments with responses almost as iconic as the clip itself:

Do people understand how ICONIC THIS IS - @julia3amedition

this movie taught me to never be a man's peace. 🥰 - @welldamn_hira

the way I said "wow that looks just like Kate Hudson" - @itsmollymc

BENNY!!! It's not diet!!! 😂😂 please I'm so thirsty!!! 😂😂😂 - @TacoQueenofthePNW

"I'm PARCHED" 🤣 me to my husband asking him to refill my water bottle as he's getting into bed - @heybeckbeckbeck

Honestly, these comments are iconic. I love all the callbacks to the OG movie, and it shows that there's still a whole lot of love for this fantastic rom-com. Plus, it was super fitting for the moment too, which is likely why millions of fans saw and liked it. The only thing that would have made it better is if McConaughey was there to play his pivotal role in the scene, but her friend did a great job!

If you haven’t seen How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days in a minute, now is the perfect time to rewatch one of the best romantic comedies of all time, because it is available to stream with both a Prime Video subscription and Paramount+ subscription.