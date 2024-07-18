Kate Hudson And Matthew McConaughey Are Open To A How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Sequel, And I Have Some Fun Theories About What Could Happen

For as long as the genre has existed, romantic comedies have centered around how to get and keep a significant other. But when How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days hit theaters in 2003, fans were convinced that was about to change. Despite what the title suggests, the movie ends with Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson’s characters confessing their feelings and kissing. It was a textbook “happily ever after” moment that left fans satisfied. At least, it did until romantic movies started getting sequels.

Since How To Lose A Guy was iconic for subverting expectations, it makes sense that fans would want a sequel to one of the best romantic comedies of the aughts. They’re not the only ones, either. In a recent interview with Andy Cohan on Bravos’ Watch What Happens Live, Hudson opened about what it would take to reunite the star and get a sequel greenlit:

I think they’re always thinking about that. All that matters is the script and if Matthew and I would be into the script.

Finding the right script seems to be a common theme when it comes to sequels and reboots. Unlike The Parent Trap’s Lisa Ann Walter’s who was quick to share her ideas for a potential sequel, Hudson wants to leave that up to the professionals. Now, I may not be a professional in any sense of the word, but as a rom-com connoisseur, I do have some fun theories about what could happen in a potential sequel.

A Sequel Could Center Around Their Teenager And Their Dating Woes

When it comes to sequels set decades after the original, the common decision is to center them around the next generation. It would definitely work for a How To Lose sequel. Maybe Andie and Benjamin’s child is having relationship troubles and turns to their parents for help. Of course, Andie and Ben’s advice is outdated in the modern world of dating, so it ends up being disastrous rather than helpful. In the process, the married couple could reminisce about the unconventional way they got together all those years ago.

Instead Of Trying To Lose The Guy, Maybe She’s Trying To Divorce The Guy

One of the reasons How To Lose Your Guy worked so well is because of Hudson and McConaughey’s palpable chemistry and the willingness of their characters to commit to the bit. I would love to see that same energy manifest in a sequel, and I think I have the perfect idea for how.

Picture this: Andie and Ben have been married for decades; they’ve raised kids, had successful careers, and ultimately have lived the life of their dreams. Somewhere along the line, though, they lost their romantic spark. They both know they’re heading for divorce, but neither wants to be the one to file so they don’t have to be the bad guy in their kids’ eyes. Instead, they decide to dig into their own playbooks and begin to scheme and prank each other in the hopes the other caves.

Just like the original, though, Andie and Ben end up growing closer despite their divorce plans and realize this is what their relationship has been missing. In the end, they renew their vows at a beautiful ceremony surrounded by their friends and family.

Like I said, I’m not a professional screenwriter by any means, so I’m sure a more seasoned veteran could come up with a better idea. The point is that there are viable options to make a sequel work if Hollywood wants it to. It would be even easier knowing that Hudson is on board and McConaughey won't have to be convinced by a fortune teller to take the role.

In the meantime, fans can revisit the classic rom-com, which is streaming on Paramount+ with an active subscription.