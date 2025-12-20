Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Showrunner Revealed At A Big Change For A Character In Season 2's Return, And I Can't Wait

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is on break until late February, but the showrunners have already revealed a big change ahead of its return to the 2026 TV schedule. Just on the heels of the fall finale subtly touching on why Sheldon isn't closer with his siblings, a shift is happening for Jim McAlister.

Jim has struggled to deal with retirement, but in an interview with TVLine, the executive producers say he'll soon cope by getting back to work. Mandy's father is going to be an employee at his old tire shop, which he sold to Georgie and Ruben. As Steve Molaro revealed, this will lead to some tension between them:

Georgie is now the boss of his father-in-law — someone who's older than him and ran this store before he got there — so there's a lot of fun tension.

It's good of Jim to work at the tire shop and help Georgie out with his dream of franchising the store, but I imagine he expected to slide in and be the boss once again. I'm sure that having to listen to what his son-in-law and Ruben tell him to do will get under his skin, or at least be an adjustment, considering the roles were reversed the last time he worked there.

The good news is that Jim might be able to help in their ongoing war with Fred Fagenbacher, who is determined to spend whatever it takes to drive Georgie out of business. Then again, the McAllister patriarch admitted he ignored the various pranks that Fagenbacher pulled on him over the decades he ran the shop. Perhaps that's all the more reason for him to make up for all the previous years he did nothing.

An extra set of hands will no doubt be of use to Georgie and Ruben, who recently discussed the need to hire a third person. Jim already knows the ins and outs of the business, so they won't need to do much to bring him up to speed. The only new addition is the computer, which was hinted to play a key role in this new story arc. Sometimes I forget this show is set in the '90s until I see how the adults struggle with modern technology, or Jay Leno is mentioned.

Aside from the new development with Jim, I would expect to see Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage continue to hit on the drama we've seen unfold throughout Season 2 thus far. Georgie is still uncomfortable that Mandy used to date her boss, and she's upset that he's kept her in the dark about his struggles running the tire shop. It feels like the rift between these two has grown, though I don't think it's so bad yet that either one would walk away before the season is over.

