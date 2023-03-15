Ke Huy Quan Gives Adorable Play By Play Of His Temple Of Doom Reunion With Harrison Ford On Oscars Stage

Watching Ke Huy Quan be this award season’s darling was wonderful given his long absence from Hollywood. His awards season run saw him reconnect with his past co-stars including Indiana Jones himself Harrison Ford to fellow comeback king Brendan Fraser. And the season came to a perfect close as Quan sprinted up to the stage with his Everything Everywhere All at Once cast and crew to accept the Oscar for Best Picture from his Indiana Jones co-star.

Compared to recent run-ins, this one was especially special as the former co-stars got to share the Oscars stage after Everything Everywhere All at Once, the movie that marked Quan's return to Hollywood, won the biggest award of the night. Viewers saw the adorable moment between Ford and the Best Supporting Actor winner play out in real time, as he bolted up to the stage, hugged, and kissed Ford on the cheek. However, The Goonies alum took the cute factor up a notch by giving Variety a sweet play-by-play of his Temple of Doom onstage reunion.

When he opened that envelope and read the title, it made our win for best picture even more special. And when I ran up onstage, I pointed at him and he pointed back at me and I gave him a hug. I just couldn’t help myself. I just want to shower this man with all my love. I gave Harrison Ford a big kiss on the cheek.

This moment was so cute, and adorable, and seeing Ford beam at his former co-star and present the award was one of the best moments of the night. However, this isn't the first time the two have had wholesome run-ins. It started at last year’s D23 where the two saw each other for the first time in decades. Since then, Ford has been one of Quan’s supporters, praising his Oscar-winning performance. The Indiana Jones star even spoke out after the Waymond Wong actor landed his first Oscar nomination. So, the 80-year-old actor has been in his former co-star’s corner since awards season began, and seeing him congratulate the 2023 Oscar winners was just a cherry on top.

Despite not seeing each other for three decades, it appeared Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan had picked back up where they left in Temple of Doom. The two actors have spoken highly of each other and their time on the Raiders of the Lost Ark sequel.

Ford wasn’t the only one in Quan’s corner. The Everything Everywhere star has interacted with The Temple of Doom director Steven Spielberg consistently since they were both prominent figures this award season. The pair ran into each other again at this year’s Oscars. However, this time was more special as he reunited with Spielberg’s wife and Temple of Doom co-star Kate Capshaw. Following his historic win, the acclaimed filmmaker called Quan “an Oscar-winning actor.”

Ke Huy Quan also had Encino Man co-star Brendan Fraser to ride out this awards season with. The two comeback stars sang each other’s praises for their performances in Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale. Now, both actors are riding high after winning their respective Oscars. Hopefully, Quan and Fraser will reunite on the big screen once again. Maybe, Quan will even get a chance to be directed by Spielberg and star alongside Ford in a new movie.

In the meantime, Ke Huy Quan's comeback story continues as he will appear on the small screen this year in two Disney+ series – Loki Season 2 and American Born Chinese. Quan will return to the big screen in 2024 in the all-star sci-fi adventure The Electric State starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.