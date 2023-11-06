See The Way JLo Made Sheer Look Oh So Elegant At A LACMA Event

Celebrity couples have been fascinating the public for as long as there have been famous people. But in recent years few have the headline-making powers of Bennifer 2.0. Ever since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas, they've been consistently breaking the internet. Most recently JLo made the sheer look super elegant at at a LACMA Event attended by herself and Affleck. Let's break it all down.

Over the last few years there's been a popular trend in Hollywood of celebrities wearing sheer looks, which show off some skin. Florence Pugh started this by freeing the nipple in a pink Valentino look, and plenty of other A-listers have jumped on the sheer trend. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez, who wore a gorgeous sheer gown at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I mean, how gorgeous is that? Jennifer Lopez once again proves she's a style icon in this sheer number, with the gown coming from Gucci. She looks ageless as usual, and Ben Affleck doesn't look miserable like when he went viral at the Grammys. Looks like a great night out for the couple!

Of course, this isn't he first time that Lopez has rocked the the sheer fashion trend. Part of JLo's premiere look for Shotgun Wedding was sheer, and was another super successful fashion moment. And since Lopez has no shortage of glamorous events to attend in any given year, smart money says we'll be getting more see through looks from the "Lets Get Loud" singer.

Plenty of celebrities have worn sheer outfits since the trend got popular, although Halle Berry did it before it was cool. Since Pugh broke the internet with her sheer gown, we've seen other celebs join in on the fun like Megan Fox. As for the Midsommar actress, Pugh's viral pink resulted in her become a Valentino spokesperson. And we can likely thank for her other gorgeous looks like the one seen above.

There's been non stop chatter about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship since they reunited and later tied the knot. There have been rumors that Bennifer 2.0 is passed the honeymoon stage, which is certainly understandable over a year after their nuptials. They've been blending their families, and even purchased a new mansion that could comfortably house the five children they have from previous realtionships.

While Affleck went viral for looking miserable at the Grammys, the pair are still attending events together. The LACMA Art+Film Gala was one such event, with the pair looking classy and gorgeous together.

Both Affleck and Lopez have super busy careers in the film world, an are attached to a number of upcoming projects. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.