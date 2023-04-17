Keanu Reeves Looks Great On The Red Carpet, But Alexandra Grant Outshines Him With Gorgeous Dress In Rare Appearance

Keanu Reeves has been a movie star for decades, and is an absolutely beloved figure in the entertainment industry. He remains at the heart of action franchises like John Wick, although the public is also enamored with the 58 year-old actor's sparkling personality. Lately he's gotten a bit more public about his elusive relationship with artist Alexandra Grant, to the joy of his generations of fans. While Reeves looks great on the red carpet, Grant outshone him in a gorgeous dress as they made a rare public appearance together.

The Matrix icon has been seeing Grant for a few years now, but they're not the type of celebrity couple that's constantly going out on the town together. So when they do, or his co-stars speak about Reeves and Grant together, the internet is usually sent into a tizzy. Case in point: the two recently walked the red carpet of the MOCA Gala, even locking lips in a sweet moment of PDA. And Keanu's boo looked gorgeous in a red dress, check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

Talk about a killer look. While the red pill vs blue pill debate has been apart of pop culture since the original Matrix movie hit theaters, I have to wonder if Alexandra Grant also had a blue dress picked out for this event. Regardless, she's stunning on the carpet, even outshining her movie star partner in the process.

While these type of public appearances are rare for the celebrity couple, it does seem like Keanu Reeves is opening up more and more about his relationship to Grant. He recently threw her a birthday party, with their friends reportedly hoping that the Bill & Ted actor was going to propose. That ultimately didn't occur, but it's no doubt going to increase the public's interest in the pair, especially when they step out in public together.

Reeves has also been referencing Grant in interviews lately, including a moment of "bliss" he had with her recently. It truly looks like they're happy together, which has only made fan chatter about their relationship louder. You can see another image of the two at the same event, looking thoroughly happy to be posing on the red carpet together.

(Image credit: Photo by Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)

Talk about a cute couple. We'll just have to see if Reeves and Grant make more public appearances together, and if those rumors about them possibly getting engaged actually come to fruition. But regardless of whether or not the Matrix actor puts a ring on it, it's clear that the couple is super happy spending time with each other.

Professionally, Keanu Reeves has a number of exciting balls in the air. He recently celebrated the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, and that beloved franchise will continue with the upcoming 5th movie, the Ballerina spinoff starring Ana de Armas, a TV series (see the first trailer for The Continental here). He's also going to reprise another one of his signature roles with DC's developing Constantine sequel, with some fans hoping he'll go blonde for the movie. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.