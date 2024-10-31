Keanu Reeves' Dedication to His Sonic 3 Character Leads Me To Be Excited For One Big Reason About His Shadow

If there’s anything I’m positively hyped for in the remaining months of the 2024 movie schedule , it’s the return of Sonic the Hedgehog and friends. As the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 release date has us all counting down to the December 20th release of Paramount’s latest sequel, the debut of Shadow the Hedgehog is even more fuel for the fandom fire. After learning a little more about Keanu Reeves’ dedication to the role of the Sonic Adventure 2 anti-hero, I’m even more excited for this day to arrive, and for one big reason.

How Keanu Reeves’ Dedication Is Reflected In Sonic 3, According To Jeff Fowler

A recent interview through the Twitch streamers at Sonic Revolt had access to the minds and thoughts of Sonic 3 director Jeff Fowler and co-producer Tyson Hesse. So naturally when fans were given the chance to write in questions they wanted to see answered, a lot of spoilery asks were included in the lot.

To be fair, Fowler handled the challenge like a champ, and told the livestream’s hosts that they could ask potential spoiler questions. Claiming that he might give a “very false answer” for such queries, Jeff Fowler offered an insightful answer about how Shadow the Hedgehog was worked into Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s story; which started with this revelation:

It's so awesome that we got Keanu Reeves to voice the character and he was so fantastic to work with. He thinks the character is awesome, and he definitely understood what we were going for, and he was very excited to do his version of it. Like all the cast, [he] really wants to get it right and really cares. He would give us so many different versions of line readings, and just want to keep going. It was not just sort of showing up and reading the script into a microphone. He really wanted to create a very fan faithful version of the character. Jeff Fowler, Sonic Revolt

Teased in an ominous post-credits scene shown after Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s massive ending , everyone has been looking forward to learning more about Shadow ever since. The voice actor recruited to play the character was of particular interest to all following the saga, with many fans hoping the John Wick franchise legend would be the actor given the task of bringing him into the Sonic cinematic universe.

Keanu Reeves’ dedication didn’t stop at experimenting with his delivery of such chilling dialogue as, “When we’re done, there won’t be anything left.” As Jeff Fowler further revealed in this Sonic the Hedgehog 3 chat, Reeves had clearly prepared for this undertaking from day one:

He did research. In our first meeting, he very clearly had gone and done his homework, which was awesome. I can't say enough wonderful things about Keanu and what he brought to the character, and the experience of making this movie. I think people are going to really, really love his version of Shadow. It’s awesome. Jeff Fowler, Sonic Revolt

Presumably this means that The Matrix alum has played through, or read up on, Sonic Adventure 2’s influences on Sonic 3 . Should that statement be true, I’m totally amped because the more one looks into Shadow’s character, the more they can see how appropriate it is for Keanu Reeves to be playing him.

Why Keanu Reeves Has Me Even More Excited To See Sonic 3

The short, short version of why Shadow the Hedgehog is such a tragic antihero is the fact that he’s suffered a loss that makes him a lot like John Wick. Shadow’s antagonistic nature is heavily defined by the death of a near and dear friend, Maria (Alyla Browne), who just happens to be the cousin of Dr. Eggman in Sonic Adventure 2 canon. While we don’t know how much of this fatal backstory will be captured in the movie version, we have seen her presence teased in the Sonic 3 trailer .

Having that event firmly in mind as we arrive at the home stretch of anticipation, it gives me a lot of faith knowing that Keanu Reeves has done his homework. On the surface, the character of Shadow has been seen as an easy punchline at times, and pairing this knowledge to the delivery we’ve heard in Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s marketing convinces me that Mr. Reeves totally understands the character.

Which is especially important as producer Toby Ascher’s thoughts on the post- Sonic 3 future could include a Shadow the Hedgehog similar to the Idris Elba starring Knuckles. As all of our eyes are on the future of the Sonic cinematic franchise, I don't think I'm the only fan waiting with anticipation for December 22nd.