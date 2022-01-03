Keanu Reeves Donated A Huge Chunk Of His Matrix Salary To Cancer Research For The Sweetest Reason Possible

As the Internet’s boyfriend, Keanu Reeves has proven to be a true great on many levels. As big as he is, the Devil’s Advocate alum is known for being one of Hollywood’s kindest and most humble stars. Over the years, many fans and stars have shared their accounts of the A-lister's charitable, down-to-earth nature. Of course, the Hollywood star doesn't mention the generous acts himself, but there’s one goodwill gesture the Matrix: Resurrections star made that just came to light. Reeves donated a chunk of his salary from the original Matrix to cancer research for a sweet reason.

This latest "Keanu Reeves is a great guy" moment was revealed by LAD Bible. After scoring the iconic role of Neo in the landmark 1999 sci-fi film, the John Wick icon gave away 70 percent of his salary to help find a cure for leukemia. Reeves’ charitable action was personal for him due to the fact that his younger sister, Kim, had been diagnosed with the disease in 1991. Additionally, the star sold his house and moved in with his sister to become her caregiver during her decade-long cancer battle, which is why there was a significant gap between the original Matrix movie and its subsequent sequels. And thankfully, his sister eventually went into remission in 2001.

Around the time he was filming the sci-fi classic, the Speed star also founded a cancer charity to help young cancer patients and their families. The charity deals with the hefty personal and financial costs a child’s cancer fight can have on a family. Most may not know much about the charity, as the Constantine alum's name isn’t actually attached to it. He did speak on his charity once, revealing it helped cancer patients and other children’s charities. So it goes without saying that the actor does not hesitate to help those in need.

His charitable nature extend far beyond this recent revelation, as he's also incredibly kind to his collaborators. For instance, he gifted the John Wick 4 stunt crew with expensive watches. Of course, he's also loved for his honesty Just recently, he set the internet on fire with his adorable interview with Drew Barrymore on her talk show. No one could withstand the Lake House lead's charms, as the two stars reminisced over fun times and even danced. He was more excited about catching up with Barrymore than addressing sad Keanu photos, his favorite Matrix Resurrections stunt or that film’s love story.

While fans enjoyed him in the latest Matrix installment, they’ll have to wait a little longer for his next action flick John Wick: Chapter 4. The sequel was delayed from its May 27 release date to March 24, 2023. Of course, Keanu Reeves has more projects, though. As a matter of fact, fans will soon hear him in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets on May 20.

Let the Keanu Reeves renaissance train keep moving full steam ahead! And if you haven't already, be sure to check out The Matrix Resurrections in theaters or on HBO Max.