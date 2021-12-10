Keanu Reeves Talks Getting On Board For The Matrix Resurrections Thanks To Sequel’s ‘Exciting’ Love Story

Actor Keanu Reeves is an icon, thanks to his beloved behavior both on and off set. The generations of fans are psyched to see him return to the role of Neo in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections, alongside fellow OG’s like Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. Reeves recently talked about getting on board for this new Matrix thanks to the sequel’s “exciting” love story.

The Matrix franchise is mostly known for its dizzying action sequences and the cutting-edge cinematography that’s been emulated countless times in the years since the 1999 original arrived. But there’s also a character-driven story, including Neo and Trinity’s romance. That love story will seemingly be a major factor in Resurrections, as Keanu Reeves recently explained,

When [director Lana Wachowski] approached me, she spoke about having a story to tell which centered around Neo and Trinity, and that sounded really exciting to me. Neo's getting a second chance at his life, and he's getting a second chance with the person that he says is 'the only person I ever loved.’

I’m not crying, you’re crying. It looks like Neo and Trinity’s reunion is one of the main reasons why Keanu Reeves was convinced to return for The Matrix Resurrections. It remains to be seen how this romance will play out, but the trailers definitely highlight the two iconic characters reuniting and sharing a connection.

Keanu Reeves’ comments to EW are sure to help increase anticipation for The Matrix Resurrections, especially since the movie’s contents are being kept under wraps until its release. Fans are excited to see the new stunt work and wild explosions that Lana Wachowski set off on set, but the upcoming blockbuster’s story will also be an emotional one. Luckily, moviegoers won’t have to wait too long before being able to see the mysterious project themselves.

Fan questions surrounding Neo and Trinity began as soon as The Matrix Resurrections was announced. After all, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss’ characters both seemingly died throughout the course of the threequel The Matrix Revolutions. That hasn’t stopped the duo from starring in the new sequel, and it should be interesting to see how Lana Wachowski and company ultimately pull this off.

Luckily for the generations of Matrix fans out there, the wait for Resurrections is nearly over. The highly anticipated blockbuster will be arriving in time for Christmas , and is expected to have a solid box office performance. Although Keanu Reeves and company will have some competition in the form of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the new West Side Story movie.

We’ll just have to wait and see how the love story of The Matrix Resurrections plays out, and if it gives the new movie some relatable emotional stakes. Will Lana Wachowski eventually expand the story into more sequel? Only time will tell, but it doesn’t seem completely out of the question.