Keanu Reeves Proves To Be The Sweetest In Adorable Viral TikTok Of Him Meeting A Young Toy Story 4 Fan

While Keanu Reeves has a penchant for playing silent badass types, he also has a reputation for being a sweetheart in real life. Remember when the John Wick star crashed a wedding? Or, that time when he stopped to answer a series of rapid-fire questions from a young fan at an airport. Well, the latest cute Keanu Reeves moment just dropped, and it has to do with his role in Toy Story 4.

In the 2019 Pixar sequel, Keanu Reeves energetically voices the toy Duke Caboom, and he stole every scene he was in. Check out a viral TikTok of the actor getting back in character when talking to a young fan:

Keanu Reeves appeared at Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles for a surprise signing of his comic BRZRKR when he met a superfan named Noah. The young fan shared with Reeves that he’s probably his “favorite actor in the whole world” before the Hollywood star humbly thanked him. Reeves then asked the kid about his Toy Story 4 character, and Noah replied by saying that he’s his favorite character. Immediately after that, the actor went into the voice to say Duke’s catchphrase “Canada’s Greatest Stuntman!” As he signed his comic book, Reeves shared that he “really liked playing Duke Caboom.”

What a sweet moment for the Keanu Reeves fan, and Reeves himself. The actor may have voiced the Pixar character years ago, but he still seems to look back fondly on his rare general-audience role. Ahead of Toy Story 4 hitting theaters back in the summer of 2019, Reeves shared that he “instantly connected” to Duke Caboom as a character. Toy Story 4’s director Josh Cooley also explained that Reeves was very serious about making the animated character great , by asking “really deep character questions” that only made the movie better.

Toy Story 4 (2019) (Image credit: Pixar) Directed By: Josh Cooley

Written By: Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom

Starring: Tom Hanks, Tom Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Madeleine McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Ally Maki and Joan Cusack

Rating: G

Runtime: 100 minutes

Where To Stream: Disney+ subscription

In February, Disney announced that Toy Story 5 is on the way along with sequels for Frozen and Zootopia. Perhaps, Duke Caboom can make a return in the upcoming Pixar movie? Details are thin right now on the animation studio’s plans for the next Toy Story movie, but Keanu Reeves has a busy schedule full of exciting projects sure to amass more fandom around his career. However, considering he's been open about his love for the animated character, he might be down to reprise his role as Canada's Greatest Stuntman.

Among Reeves' next roles is a Netflix movie based on his comic book BRZRKR, which he’s set to star in and produce. The comic book follows an immortal warrior as he fights through the ages. Additionally, Reeves is set to reprise his role as John Constantine in a sequel along with starring in an action comedy alongside Seth Rogen called Good Fortune and another movie called Outcome with Jonah Hill as his co-star. As we await more exciting Reeves’ projects though, it’s great to see how sweet the celebrity is in real life with fans.