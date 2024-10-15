‘I Was Like, F–k Yeah’: Keanu Reeves Reveals What Sold Him On Speed After Initially Turning It Down

Jan de Bont's Speed is undeniably one of the best action movies out there, with its high-octane race for survival largely set aboard a bomb-strapped bus. Not to mention, the stellar casting of Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock helped make this ‘90s flick all the more memorable. That duo almost didn't exist, though, considering Reeves initially turned the Jack Traven part down, but the actor shared a kickass explanation for what ultimately sold him on the part.

Just thinking about Speed's Keanu Reeves in the elevator or bus or subway, trying to stay alive, makes my heart start pumping. Those feelings have been freshly renewed for the cast and crew who attended the 30th-anniversary screening of the action thriller at the Egyptian Theatre. There (via THR ), The Matrix actor revealed what made him reverse his earlier decision to say no, explaining:

I read the second draft, and the next draft and I was like, oh yeah, OK…it could be fun. I met this mad genius [in Jan de Bont] and I was like, 'Oh fuck yeah, this is a director. This is a person with a vision. This is someone who has a passion for this story.' At the time, I guess what struck me was the cinematographer on Die Hard. That he shot that, I was like, 'Fuck yeah.'

I can’t say that I blame Keanu Reeves on that front, since Die Hard inspired so many quippy action heroes in its wake. According to EW , the Canadian actor wasn’t blown away by the script because he described his character of Jack as “flippant,” believing that he spouted off one-liners that felt “forced.”

Jan de Bont considered Reeves' suggestions by speaking with Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Joss Whedon to make changes to the script in order for Jack to be more earnest compared to the original screwball comedy approach. Fortunately, the Bill and Ted actor's instincts about the character were correct, and those script changes were apparently exactly what Jack needed.

With Die Hard being the type of movie fans watch over and over again , it's no surprise that Speed would have the same effect on an audience. Everything about the Jan de Bont movie was exhilarating, considering how original his action flick felt in the way that the action never stopped, meaning audiences never knew what was going to happen.

The second that Jack jumps onto the bomb-laden bus, you know you’re in for action-packed fun. Plus, who could forget the scene when the bus makes that big jump over the freeway? De Bont truly was a genius, like Reeves said, to be able to shoot these memorable action sequences. Let's relieve that mastery below:

It’s definitely hard to picture Speed without Keanu Reeves in it. The action movie was one of Reeves’ best performances of the ‘90s in making Jack Traven tough but very real. You can also call the Point Break actor’s character a real badass for putting his life on the line to save that bus on his day off. He was just enjoying his downtime getting coffee when a bus exploded behind him. The LAPD officer could have avoided the action if he wanted to. Instead, he chose to be a hero from the beginning to the end.

