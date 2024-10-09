Speed 3 For Sandra Bullock? She Sounds Ready To Reunite With Keanu Reeves Under One Very Important Condition

In the spring of 1994, no one could have predicted one of the best action movies of all time was on the way, co-starring Ted “Theodore” Logan portrayer Keanu Reeves and the relatively unknown Sandra Bullock. (And Dennis mother-fluffing Hopper, of course.) Speed was lightning in a bottle on film, and its Jason Patric-starring, seafaring sequel could not replicate the initial feature’s kinetic majesty. But could Speed 3 ever happen to right that wrong?

It’s a question that fans of the Jan de Bont blockbuster have been asking for literal decades now, as Speed itself is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its 1994 debut. And while Reeves himself seemed dismissive of the idea back in 2014 , pop culture is now in a place where it seems feasible that Speed 3 could pop up on the 2025 movie schedule , assuming all parties involved are interested. And Sandra Bullock seems down if there are any Hollywood studios ready to let de Bont do his thing.

Speaking at a Q&A alongside Keanu Reeves and the filmmaker himself (via THR ), Bullock addressed the notion of whether a third Speed film is possible, first joking that it would be “the geriatric version,” and that it wouldn’t be so fast. But then she offered a more sincere outlook, saying:

All these things happened because the crazy man in the greenish jacket over there. He’s so soft and gentle today and I’m like, that’s not the man I remember. But he’s the man who put the energy and the idea together, knew what the audience wanted and demanded it from everyone and everyone stepped up to play it. So what would that movie be that would make Jan’s brain and brilliance happy? It would require a lot from everybody. I don’t know if we’re in an industry anymore that’s willing to tolerate it and be brave enough to do it.

For a bit more context, the stars and director had just discussed the hectic and totally CGI-free production that resulted in Speed's chaotic bus journey, the massive unfinished freeway stunt, the airport sequence and more. So it was in everyone's front of mind that the director was willing to go all out in order to make the most propulsive experience possible for audiences. (And seemingly without traumatizing his actors, thankfully.)

What's more, 20th Century Fox execs basically gave him free rein, with certain limitations, and de Bont took advantage in every way he could. Even when it involved trying to cover up a mishandled bus stunt that destroyed a bunch of cameras.

And by all means, maybe he's not the same kind of filmmaker now, and wouldn't necessarily be such a high-risk creative force behind the scenes. But then if that's the case, then having this whole hyped-up conversation about Speed 3 would be trivial, since the world doesn't need another haphazard sequel for Annie Porter. Just more of that instantly believable chemistry between Annie and Jack.

Bullock closed out her assessment with the admission that she doesn't even know herself what would be the perfect hook would be, but knows that it would have to be de Bont's vision or nothing at all. She continued:

Maybe I could be wrong. … If he can’t make [what’s in his brain] for the audience, then he’s failed it felt like. I don’t know what we could do that would be good enough for the audience.

Keanu Reeves was put in “movie jail” for turning down Speed 2: Cruise Control, which ended up being one of the better career decisions he's made in a lifetime full of them. But this many years away from the explosive magnificence that started it all, returning to that world hopefully sounds like a more interesting idea for all involved. At least assuming Jan de Bont (and hopefully screenwriter Graham Yost) have only the best ideas for how to handle it.