Cameron Diaz Is Filming Her New Movie, And I Didn't Have A Bucket Hat, Jorts And A Scooter On My Bingo Card

Cameron Diaz is back in action… in Hollywood. A few years ago, it was confirmed that Diaz would come out of retirement to join Jamie Foxx in Back in Action (which became streamable with a Netflix subscription earlier this year). Diaz has since teamed up with the streamer again for another action comedy called Bad Day. Filming recently took place in New Jersey, and the leading lady was spotted on set. That detail doesn’t seem all that shocking, yet I wasn’t expecting to see Diaz in a bucket hat and jorts while on a scooter.

While a lot has changed on movie sets since Cameron Diaz took her break from acting, a few things haven’t. That includes the presence of paparazzi in the vicinity of a given production. Photographers managed to snap photos of Diaz amid production on her latest film, and her attire was eclectic, to say the least. In addition to the jorts and bucket hat, Diaz also wore a tracksuit top as well as a camouflage vest. Check it out:

(Image credit: Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

This is certainly a look, and I’m not quite sure what to make of it, to be honest. What’s really throwing me off are the jorts, with that term being an abbreviated way of saying “jean shorts.” The bucket hat is also an interesting touch, though I’ll admit that it does add a bit of flair to the overall ensemble. In fairness, there have been plenty of movie characters who have somewhat offbeat senses of style. Fans can even look to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Bob Ferguson from One Battle After Another, as he gives off somewhat grungy “The Dude” vibes.

On that note, this reveal may provide a sense of the kind of demeanor that Cameron Diaz’s character has. Judging by the photo, she seems to be a bit free-spirited, though that’s just the vibe I get based on the expression she makes while riding that scooter in the street. Still, based on the official logline for the movie, the protagonist at least has one major mission on her mind.

More on Cameron Diaz (Image credit: 20th Century Fox) There’s Something About Mary Scene Was So Funny That Cameron Diaz ‘Literally Fell Off The Bed,’ But It’s Not The One I Would Have Guessed

Directed by Jury Duty’s Jake Szymanski and written by Laura Solon, Bad Day centers on a single mom who’s hell-bent on fulfilling a promise she made to her daughter. However, that quest just so happens to take place on the worst day of the mother’s life. The film has been described as a more comedic version of 1993’s Falling Down, which starred Michael Douglas in the lead role. Among those joining Diaz in this movie are Ben Schwartz, Danielle Brooks, Sam Richardson, Rob Corddry and Ed O’Neill.

This latest movie is part of a two-picture deal that the Charlie’s Angels alum signed with Netflix, and she’s reportedly been paid quite well. Per the agreement, Diaz is reportedly earning $45 million collectively for Bad Day and Back in Action, which hit No. 1 on the streamer back in January. So far, it would appear Diaz is still a bankable star even after having been away from acting for a while.

So I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if fans are seated and ready to watch Cameron Diaz in her new movie – even if she wears a jorts and a wild bucket hat. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t at least curious about this film, and I’ll likely check it out when it arrives. However, I can’t quite say I’ll be doing any cosplaying around that time.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A release date has yet to be announced for Bad Day, though keep checking the 2026 movie schedule in case it does indeed land there. Also, keep checking out the 2025 Netflix movie schedule for updates on films set to drop by the end of the year.