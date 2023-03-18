Keira Knightley’s Daughter Had Some Absolutely ‘Brutal’ Takes After Watching Her Work In Pirates Of The Caribbean

Keira Knightley has had quite the career and has gained the love and respect of many. From Pride and Prejudice to the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, her range spans across genres, and it's not hard to see why she's earned so many admirers. However, Knightley's daughter apparently isn't all in on her mother's filmography. The English actress recently revealed that her little girl is not a fan of her work, and had some absolutely "brutal" takes after seeing one of the Pirates movies for the first time.

The 37-year-old actress recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she chatted with the titular host about her latest film, The Boston Strangler. During the interview, Fallon asked her if her oldest daughter, Edie, had seen any of her films to which the Atonement star revealed that she showed her Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms -- which didn't really resonate with the 7-year-old. But after that, the Oscar-nominated star put on Pirates of the Caribbean, and her daughter had several sharp critiques:

And the other one I tried to show her was Pirates of the Caribbean. She watched 10 minutes. She was far too terrified. She said, 'I don’t want to see you doing that!' She wasn’t impressed. But you know what she also said? She said, 'No, I don’t like you in that. You’re too pretty.' I was like, 'Oh.' But she said, 'But don’t worry, you’re not anymore.' Wow! Brutal.

That is brutal, to say the least. Kids tend to be honest to a fault, and clearly Keira Knightley’s daughter was not holding back. And of course, the well-meaning little one is wrong, as Knightley is as gorgeous now as she was back during the Pirates movies. I understand why it may not be one of Edie's favorite movies, however. While those flicks are a lot of fun, they're also very dark and the action scenes can definitely be very scary for younger children. Hopefully when she gets older, she can see some of the Oscar nominee’s other memorable films and really appreciate how incredible she is. Check out Knightley's full interview in the clip down below:

More on Keira Knightley's Pirates Experience (Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures) Keira Knightley Gets Asked About A Possible Future Return As Elizabeth Swann In Pirates Of The Caribbean

The Love Actually icon isn't the only star whose kid has an unusual relationship with their work. Kate Winslet hilariously recalled an awkward moment when her child’s friend recognized her from one of her more compromising scenes in Titanic. Paul Rudd’s daughter also had a very funny response to seeing her dad on Friends for the first time. Children of celebrities are rarely impressed by their parents' jobs, and the anecdotes on said matters are usually hilarious.

If Keira Knightly’s daughter wasn’t drawn to Pirates of the Caribbean, she has plenty of other films for her to check out one day. As mentioned, the actress’ latest movie is Hulu's The Boston Strangler, and it follows two women who work to break the story about a serial killer in Boston. Knightly stars alongside Carrie Coon in the period piece, which also touches upon the gender politics of the newspaper business during the 1960s. I doubt Edie will be watching this movie for some time -- not only because it's a bit mature for her but also because she'd probably have more savage thoughts to share after seeing it.

You can catch The Boston Strangler now, as it is currently streaming for those with a Hulu subscription. Also, fans who do enjoy the Pirates of the Caribbean films can revisit the series with a Disney+ subscription. And for more information on other films that will be arriving in the near future, make sure to consult CinemaBlend’s schedule of 2023 new movie releases.